Weekend rumours hold little credibility

Not one, not two, but three transfer rumours over the last 48 hours or so…and we’ve seen them all before.

In truth, there’s little to get excited about, given the stories are so full of loopholes, covering all the bases and making sure they can’t be held to account.

Just like most rumours, these days…!

First up, Liverpool are back in for Ousmane Dembele for around £90 million…but Luis Suarez’s season-ending injury—he had knee surgery and faces five months out—means Barcelona won’t let the Frenchman leave.

Second, with Man United waiting until the summer to decide on a move for Kai Havertz, the Reds opted to swoop in and speak to his reps this month instead. But the player hasn’t made his mind up and Bayern are favourites to sign him from Leverkusen.

And finally, we were interested in a cash-plus-Loris Karius deal for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, they said no; we offered €15 million straight cash, they still said no. End of season it is, then.

Casting wider glances

Another weekend has come and gone in the Premier League…and another weekend has come and gone where the Reds proved too good for their opponents.

Casting a glance further afield, Liverpool’s win carried extra significance as Leicester, long-term second-place rivals for the current campaign, dropped points once more as their woeful form continued.

It’s all about the consistency, fellas.

Here’s our complete round-up of the top flight and what you need to know about, including VAR, Danny Ings and a record-breaking hat-trick from Sergio Aguero.

And in a similar vein, our regular loan watch feature notes a couple of youngsters finding the back of the net, and one or two making their debuts for new loan clubs.

Baby steps

Liverpool youngsters know loan football is part of the learning curve before becoming first-team regulars—for some, at least.

Robbo’s latest example of the mentality monsters

Records are falling, right, left and centre where Liverpool are concerned.

But the players aren’t fixated on them—they’re just a means to an end.

Andy Robertson has explained precisely why the records themselves don’t mean as much to the squad as might be assumed—not yet, at least.

And he’s dead right. His mindset is the perfect representation of what we need to finish the job, this year and beyond.

