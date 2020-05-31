Liverpool’s captain’s armband has been donned by a long and illustrious list of players, but can you name all 27 to have worn it in the Premier League?

Over the last two decades the Reds have had ever-presents as captains, but injury, suspension or rotation has paved the way for others to take the mantle temporarily.

Here, we’re looking for any Liverpool player to have led the team out as captain in at least one Premier League game since the competition’s inception in 1992.

A handful of names will spring to mind quicker than others and we’ve provided the number of games they each captained the club in the topflight to help you out.

Good luck!

You’ve got 6 minutes – can you name all 27?





