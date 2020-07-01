7 new Nike designs leak & Klopp’s approach to City – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool face Manchester City tomorrow in their first game as champions. Today, it’s buildup news and all about looking ahead, on and off the pitch.

To City and beyond

Jurgen Klopp will have left his Liverpool players in no doubt that they must continue to be at full power, against Man City and for the rest of the season, even though the title is secured.

“It does not mean we will win against City, only that we will give them a proper game,” he said.

“That’s the first step to cause some problems because it’s the most difficult game you can imagine against City.”

The boss revealed he learned a phrase about the New Zealand All Blacks several years ago which he now applies to the Reds today:

“As long as you wear the shirt, less than 100 percent is never allowed.”

The boss won’t let that approach change, in 19/20 or in 20/21—speaking about not ‘defending’ this title next season, but instead ‘attacking’ a new one.

His positive outlook and relentless pursuit of success is a constant theme throughout his Manchester City press conference.

Seven new Nike designs leaked

Liverpool’s new deal with Nike kicks in at the end of this season and we’ve already had loads of kit leaks and suggestions of what the jerseys will look like.

Now it’s the training gear which is coming to light, with some fairly decent designs on show there too.

Seven different designs of training and matchday wear, tops and trousers, appear on the thread by Ofoball on Twitter.

The final season with New Balance has been the most memorable of all; hopefully we’ll perform similar miracles wearing the new Nike gear.

The players for next term

Good news for everyone who loves to see the Reds scoring goals: One forward will definitely be here and another could well be.

Quickfire LFC news

Jordan Henderson has dedicated the title win to former skipper Steven Gerrard (TIA)

Young defender Billy Koumetio should be offered his first pro deal by the Reds in the coming days (Sport Witness)

French reports (for some reason) say Jurgen Klopp wants Bayern’s Thiago to join the Reds (France Football)

And the boss is delighted that the AFCON is postponed and Africa’s finest will remain on Merseyside (TIA)

Around the Prem

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has finally signed a new deal. Shame, as he’d have been a fantastic addition for any half-decent team, which the Gunners are not (Twitter)

Not Prem, but Wigan Athletic are into administration. A points deduction will likely see them relegated (Wigan)

More Arsenal news – they want to use Matteo Guendouzi as a part-exchange option for this summer. Interesting approach, getting rid of the potentially competent in favour of keeping the Xhakas (Mail)

And Man City want Nathan Ake, presumably feeling they need to copy everything Liverpool do by signing relegated players (Athletic)

Stupid low-balling of the day

Gotta love Man United thinking they’re back among the big boys after beating Brighton and Sheffield United. Now they demand Sancho but won’t pay a penny more than £50m. Should buy them his shoelaces, we reckon.

Tweet of the day

Another one of these on Thursday would be alright!

This goal is so underrated, where it's actually one of the best team goals you'll see.? Passes from Trent, Robbo, then Salah, boom-Goal???Absolutely brilliant play??? #LFC ??pic.twitter.com/ND7JvtEyeg — Anfield Annie (@LFCAnfield19) July 1, 2020

What we’re reading

Two Liverpool interviews.

In the Independent, Melissa Reddy speaks to Jordan Henderson.

And in the Telegraph, Jamie Carragher speaks to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Worth watching tonight

Arsenal v Norwich for a laugh-a-minute comedy at 6pm on BT Sport 1/Extra 1. Then some very decent under-the-radar action as Fiorentina host Sassuolo in Serie A at 8:45pm, Premier Sports.