Surprise defender exit & Thiago “very sure” of Reds move – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool headlines on Thursday react to the defeat at Arsenal and potential transfers this summer, both in and out of the club.

Bayern midfielder “sure” he has next club sorted

The Reds have been linked with Bayern Munich’s world-class midfielder Thiago Alcantara, but it’s difficult to see a huge outlay being made on a 29-year-old with injury history and one year left on his contract, given the club’s recent dealings in the market.

And that goes double for a summer where everything regarding finances in football is uncertain at best.

Even so, Bild journalist Christian Falk appeared on the B/R Football Ranks podcast recently and said that Thiago is “very sure that he has a club and we know the club.”

The sticking point remains the fee, though, with Bayern keen to recoup funds while not running the risk of letting the playmaker leave for free in a year.

Falk says there have been “no negotiations yet” and it remains to be seen if the Reds even take their interest one step further with a bid.

Larouci and Shaqiri set for exits

In a surprise move, it appears Yasser Larouci is heading toward the Anfield exit door this summer, opting to depart the club despite starting to make his breakthrough in the cups this term.

With all the youth prospects getting their chance under Jurgen Klopp over the past couple of years it seems a strange decision by the winger-turned-left-back, but he follows the choice of Rafa Camacho last summer in wanting to depart.

Brentford and Leeds are among the clubs interested, but the Reds will look for a decent fee as well as the usual add-ons and buy-back options.

Higher up the food chain at Anfield, Xherdan Shaqiri made his return to action off the bench against Arsenal, but his stay will be over soon too, by all accounts.

Turkish news outlet Fotomac say the player and Fenerbahce are close to an agreement on salary terms—but one complete nonsense addition is the suggestion that Shaqiri will ask Liverpool to let him leave on a free transfer.

Absolutely no chance of that happening.

Down but not out

Bit annoying, losing to Arsenal. But it wasn’t as bad as the result suggests, according to the boss, and there’s still an awful lot to look forward to in the next week.

Stupid conversation of the day

Carlo has had to have a chat with Jordan Pickford about how crap he has been. Reverse psychology, or hoping for magic? Either way, it’s unlikely to turn Pickford into an actually good ‘keeper.

“He’s not doing well. I spoke to him about this yesterday. There is absolutely no problem. For the quality that he has, and he agreed, he has to be better. He has to be focused on himself, on his performance, day by day to be better. I’m not so worried because he has quality, he has character, but I have to say to him, and I did say to him, that he has to improve.”

Tweet of the day

In 1982-83, Liverpool comfortably won the league, in fact in our last 7 games, we lost 5 and drew 2. The next season, Liverpool won a historic treble, winning the League, European Cup, and League cup. Let’s calm down eh? pic.twitter.com/OvNVWtluyS — Football Threads ?? (@FootyThreads_) July 16, 2020

