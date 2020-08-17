Trent’s pre-season absence explained & Grujic interest increases – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool’s pre-season is well underway and we have news from the camp, as well as the latest on transfer rumours and looking ahead to 2020/21.

Grujic set for Bundesliga return

Might just be a quick stop in Austria for Marko Grujic – then back to Germany rather than England for the next step in his career.

The Serbian midfielder has been at Hertha Berlin for the past two seasons on loan, but their pursuit of Schalke’s Weston McKennie made it seem as though Grujic’s time at the club was up.

However, that move has fallen through and German media report going back in for Grujic is the next plan in mind.

The Reds are known to be wanting £20 million for him, more than has been suggested that Hertha want to pay.

Trent absence explained

Most of the first-team squad are in Austria undergoing the first days of pre-season training, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is not among them.

The right-back is still on Merseyside, report the Echo, undergoing his own “bespoke fitness regime” after picking up a small injury.

It’s not expected to be a big deal, or even to keep him out of the Community Shield later this month, but the staff felt he’d get more benefit working from home toward full fitness.

Neco Williams and Ki-Jana Hoever are the right-back alternatives if our No. 66 misses any actual matches in the build-up to the new season.

Changes for next season…maybe

Jurgen Klopp is likely to make some alterations to his set-up and planning for 20/21, just because of the unique circumstances. Pre-season gives an early indication of how…

