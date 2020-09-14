LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 12, 2020: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the fourth goal, his hat-trick, from a penalty-kick to make the score 4-3 during the opening FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
QUIZ: Name the 16 Liverpool players to have scored a Premier League hat-trick

Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool’s 40th hat-trick in the Premier League against Leeds, but can you name every Red to have notched three goals in a single game in the competition’s history.

It was a memorable evening for Liverpool’s No. 11 on the opening day of the 2020/21 season as he took home the match ball following a Man of the Match display which ensured the champions kicked off the campaign on a winning note.

A momentous evening for Salah which secured his the third hat-trick of his Liverpool career.

And to commemorate his tally, it is time to put your thinking cap on to see if you can name every Liverpool player to have scored a hat-trick in the Premier League.

A total of 16 Reds account for 40 hat-tricks, the most of any club since the competition’s inception.

You have 6 minutes – can you name all 16?


* Stats obtained from LFCHistory.net

 

