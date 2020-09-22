Liverpool will still bring in another forward amid a host of potential exits, according to the current transfer rumours of the day.

French media say Reds agree Sarr fee

Liverpool’s signing of Diogo Jota last week seemed to have put an end to the need and probability of bringing in Ismaila Sarr.

The Watford man, along with Jonathan David, had been on a three-player shortlist according to some outlets, but Jurgen Klopp only needed to add one to his pool.

It’s a surprise, then, that France Football say Liverpool have agreed a fee with Watford – and the holdup is personal terms with Sarr.

The deal will be €35-40 million, they say, but Aston Villa are also keen.

We have our doubts this is still one being pursued, but you never know…

…after all, if Sarr signs, where is Kylian Mbappe going to fit into the team?!

The PSG man has been linked with the Reds on and off for the last year or so, though never with any reliability or expectation on the part of fans.

But it could change now, with a perfect storm perhaps setting Liverpool up to make a club record move for one of the world’s best talents – next year.

#Mbappe2021 is on the agenda after the Reds and PSG were reported to be in regular contact over a move at the end of the season.

The striker’s Nike links, friendship with LeBron James, admiration of Jurgen Klopp and a whole host of other factors are cited as signs why it’s a deal made to work.

We’ll wait and see!

Hendo sets the example

Quickfire LFC news

The Reds will pay for Lincoln City players to be tested for coronavirus after Spurs’ League Cup match was called off (TIA)

John Barnes says Sadio Mane can become a ‘god’ at Anfield if he stays (Independent)

Craig Pawson will be the Reds’ ref against Arsenal, with Mark Scholes on the VAR machines and line-drawing equipment (PL)

And U18 midfielder Luca Stephenson has signed his first pro deal with the club (LFC)

Around the Prem

Everton are in talks to sign Santiago Arias, Atletico’s third-choice right-back being seen as a better bet than the Toffees’ own home grown option Jonjoe Kenny (Echo)

Man United are interested in Dayot Upamecano, which is nice for them, but he’s just signed a new deal and said he’s staying at Leipzig (Telegraph)

Sevilla say they’ve turned down an offer from Man City for Joules Kounde, which is a bit embarrassing for all the journos who said for months they wanted his team-mate Diego Carlos (Goal)

And Edouard Mendy has had his medical with Chelsea, which must be the ‘support’ of Kepa they were talking about (BBC)

Stupid government of the day

And any plans for football fans to return to stadiums are essentially off the board for the rest of the calendar year, meaning we’ll likely be the only league having to deal with such incompetence of failing to manage the public health crisis for the entirety of 2020.

Tweet of the day

Fowler's debut on this day 27 years ago also gives us an excuse to watch this again ? The touch ?pic.twitter.com/3IDmvuj3v8 — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) September 22, 2020

Worth watching tonight

