The £60m outgoing trio & Lijnders’ perfect Firmino alternative – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool could be getting closer to seeing several players sold, with three in particular the subject of bids this week, say reports.

Bids in for Reds trio

Liverpool have received bids from across Europe for Rhian Brewster, Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson, and they could all leave this week.

The transfer window shuts on 5 October and, although there’s nothing definitive yet, the Echo says the combined income from those three sales should hit around £60 million.

However, if the bids received aren’t to the Reds’ liking, then all three could stay until January, they continue.

There’s also a twist with regards to Wilson; if any offers come in for Xherdan Shaqiri and the Swiss winger departs, then Wilson will be expected to remain at Anfield regardless of any bids.

It’s shaping up to be a busy week – through the exit door, at least.

Minamino’s relentless “desire” has coaches in awe

Takumi Minamino has made an extremely good impression in his limited game time this season – but behind the scenes it’s looking even better.

The Japanese forward has shown tremendous work rate and quality on the ball, as well as a scoring touch in the cups, to offer validation to the thought he can be an alternative to Roberto Firmino at centre-forward.

Pep Lijnders says he and Jurgen Klopp are ecstatic with Minamino’s endeavour and excited by what he can become in the future, with the Reds forward likely to start against Arsenal on Thursday.

“Wow! What a desire. He is somebody who turns our game collective as well, the same as what Roberto Firmino does.

“He is that player who always gives everything, each day, and if you are already good, then it becomes really interesting if you can keep that up.”

League Cup buildup

Quickfire LFC news

The Reds could see 18 players head overseas as FIFA demand internationals are released (TIA)

Hendo might be back for Villa but Ox is out for “much longer” (LFC)

Ex-Switzerland boss Ottmar Hitzfeld says Shaq should leave for somewhere he plays regularly (IF)

And David James says Alisson is like Cristiano Ronaldo with his ability, but Manuel Neuer is the game’s No. 1 (Goal)

Around the Prem

The Premier League have made changes to one of the most irksome handball laws (TIA)

Man United are in full panic mode and are reduced to loan bids for strikers they have never been linked with before, such as Luka Jovic (AS)

Man City won’t be happy until they’ve spent half a billion on the defence and now want either Alaba or Tagliafico for left-back (Mail)

And Sead Kolasinac is off to Bayer Leverkusen for £9m, having realised he has to watch Liverpool wreck his team twice in a week (Mail)

Stupid rumour of the day

Chelsea want to sell Antonio Rudiger, but not to Spurs, only overseas. Surely the idea of offloading defenders who aren’t good enough for you to a rival in the league is a…good idea?

Tweet of the day

Liverpool’s passing range is second to none. A trait every single player in the starting 11 has. pic.twitter.com/PH3fvxMffW — CF Comps (@CF_Comps) September 30, 2020

What we’re reading

Matthew Syed discusses the distrust of creative talent in British sport, with a focus on Liverpool giving up a high number of shots due to our attempts to create even more, in the Times.

And Planet Football revisit a battle for the ages and Rudi Voller vs Frank Rijkaard at Italia 90, complete with big hair, spitting and shithousery.

Worth watching tonight

You dare not miss Lazio vs Atalanta at 7.45pm in Serie A. Premier Sports. Luis Suarez is scoring 12 for Atletico at Huesca too, in a 6pm kick-off in LaLiga.