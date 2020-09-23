This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Villa date finally confirmed & Arsenal KO moved – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have finally had their next couple of league match times confirmed, while Harry Wilson looks the next Red set for a sale.

 

Kick-offs altered for TV

They’re taking their time about it this season, the Premier League.

Normally we know the entire month’s TV fixtures and their altered kick-off dates and times well in advance, but it’s all rather more laissez-faire with no fans going to games.

Two more have now been rescheduled:

  • Home vs. Arsenal – 8pm kick-off – Monday, 28 September
  • Away vs. Aston Villa – 7:15pm kick-off – Sunday, 4 October

Both matches will be broadcast by Sky Sports.

That takes us up to the international break, with the first league fixture after that being the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

 

Wilson reportedly close to Burnley switch

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA - Wednesday, July 24, 2019: Liverpool's Harry Wilson during a friendly match between Liverpool FC and Sporting Clube de Portugal at the Yankee Stadium on day nine of the club's pre-season tour of America. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Looks like time is ticking on Harry Wilson‘s time as a Liverpool player.

It looked quite clear a year ago, when he was sent out on loan to Bournemouth, that he’d have only a minimal chance of making the grade in Jurgen Klopp‘s squad, and he didn’t have the incredible campaign he needed to change peoples’ minds.

Now he appears to be set for a transfer to Burnley, who are confident they will come to an agreement with the Reds although there’s no fee sorted yet.

Sky have suggested the value could be around £15 million, which is somewhat below the £20m we’ve been told all summer was the asking price.

Wilson hasn’t been involved yet for the Reds in 2020/21.

 

Lijnders and the League Cup

As usual, assistant boss Pep took the pre-match presser for the fourth competition of our season and it’s an intriguing chance for a few to shine.

 

Quickfire LFC news

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 20, 2020: Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara, makes his debut as a substitute, during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by Propaganda)

  • An interview here with our throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark on his approach and methods (Guardian)
  • Thiago explains here why he won’t be touching the This Is Anfield sign – for now (TIA)
  • And one French outlet is spreading nasty lies that Liverpool want Kalidou Koulibaly (sigh) and are using Sadio Mane to lure him in (Le Parisien)

 

Around the Prem

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 27, 2019: Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli looks dejected at the final whistle during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Wolves have signed Nelson Semedo for £37m – or three Tsimikas’ in our money (BBC)
  • PSG are confident Dele Alli wants to join them on a loan from Spurs, so that’s a nice upgrade of bench for him (Mail)
  • Newcastle are keen to sign Arka Milik from Napoli, which makes you wonder why they didn’t just buy good players a year or two ago when the world wasn’t broke (Corriere dello Sport)
  • And Antonio Rudiger is considering his Chelsea future after being left out against the Reds, which you’d think he’d be happy about considering the workload involved in that fixture (Sky)

 

Stupid exaggeration of the day

Remember about 11 or 12 months ago after Dan James had run fast, cut in and shot about five times in a row? He was the ‘signing of the summer’, evidence of United’s ‘smart new era’ and all the rest.

The one-trick pony has barely featured in 2020 and he’s linked with a move away.

 

Tweet of the day

 

What we’re reading

The Athletic take a look at AC Milan, their restructuring and regrowth and how they are once again becoming competitive in Serie A.

And how one club, Dover, are basically living week to week as a company struggling to survive, in the Guardian.

 

Worth watching tonight

Gent vs Kyiv in a Champions League qualifier has a host of talented youngsters to look out for.

