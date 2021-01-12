Wolves drop Origi interest & the “astonishing” Red who will inspire turnaround – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have the usual midweek rumours and news headlines, while the club have also parted ways with long-serving Women’s manager Vicky Jepson.

Origi not heading to Molineux

Divock Origi has long been linked with Wolves, but just as it looks as though he’s allowed to leave they have opted to promote from within.

The Mirror are claiming an exclusive that reports Wolves dropping all interest in our Belgian striker, as Nuno has been told there’s no big money to spend.

Instead, they have recalled striker Patrick Cutrone from Fiorentina to give him another chance, having failed to make any impact whatsoever in his first stint last year.

Origi has also been linked with Belgian clubs – with those rumours since rejected – and the likes of Inter Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt.

He appears to have a minimal role with the Reds now, but it remains to be seen if that continues for the next few months or he finds another interested club who can do business in the next two weeks.

“Inspirational” Milner will head up Reds’ return to winning ways

James Milner has won the lot, when it comes to club football. All the cups, league titles even before arriving at Anfield, another one since joining and the Champions League with us, too.

He’s no longer an every-week starter, but it’s no secret he is kept around the club for far more than his on-pitch expertise.

In his BBC Sport column, Micah Richards – who played with Milner at Man City and England – explained precisely why Milly is likely to be one of the ones who spearhead Liverpool’s return to form and getting out of the current “blip”, on the training pitch and in the dressing room.

“He is one of the most inspirational people I have met. “His mindset is astonishing; he never has a day off. Out of everything I’ve said, it is that character and experience that will really make the difference for Liverpool with what they are going through now. “We won the Premier League together at City in 2012 but there were times that season when things were not going well. He was one of the people who kept everyone going. “He wouldn’t let us get super-excited when we were on a winning run, but he also wouldn’t let us get too low when we were losing games and losing ground in what was a very tight title race. “It was the way he did it too – not by shouting and bawling but by giving you proper information about what you were doing right or wrong. As well as what he says, he leads by example in every way.”

Draws and data

The numbers and the approach behind the Reds’ run of games.

Quickfire LFC news

Manager Vicky Jepson has left LFC Women after 12 years with the Reds (TIA)

Spanish media have changed their mind and say Liverpool haven’t offered a contract to Sergio Ramos, which any Kopite could have told you (SW)

The U18s’ game against Sutton on Friday has been postponed after news that the FA Youth Cup is being suspended (LFC)

And left-back Adam Lewis has returned from his loan in France early after having failed to win a regular spot (TIA)

Around the Prem

Stats from around Europe show home advantage isn’t much of a thing anymore…except for at Anfield (TIA)

Spurs want Eder Militao on loan from Real Madrid, where you don’t play if you get signed for more than £40m (CdS)

Arsenal want to beat the Reds to sign Yves Bissouma off Brighton in the summer, which is about the only thing they’re capable of beating us at right now (F.L)

And the chase for Upamecano now involves Bayern, Chelsea and United. Let them all fight and we’ll take Konate for less! (Marca)

Tweet of the day

Daniel Agger, what a man!

What we’re reading

Ex-Red Cam Brannagan speaks about the NHS saving his eyesight and his career, on BBC Sport.

Worth watching tonight

We best watch if Burnley can beat United and stop them going above us! 8:15pm.