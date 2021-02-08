Mbappe hint, Reds watch winger & focus turns to top 4 – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are clearly switching their objectives after another Premier League defeat at the weekend, while the rumour mill decides to power on as relentlessly as ever.

Portuguese winger in our sights

If you haven’t heard of Pedro Goncalves before, well, it’s probably because he usually goes by the name of Pote.

The Sporting CP winger has been tearing it up this season in the Liga NOS and the Reds are apparently keen, with Record saying we’ve been in touch constantly and even made an approach in January with a view to a future move.

The release clause on him is €60 million and they aren’t keen to lower the price, as they have to pay a 50 per cent sell-on clause to his former side Famalicao.

One to watch for summer, perhaps.

Mbappe to follow Neymar?

Have to love the rumour mill. Last week, Mbappe was off to Liverpool because PSG want Messi, can’t afford him and Neymar and the French boy wonder, and Real Madrid can’t afford any of them.

This week? Well, Mbappe is staying, obviously.

That’s because he told France Football that “great players were made to play together” – and they are taking that as a hint that he’ll follow suit, with Neymar reportedly close to a contract extension with PSG.

Mbappe has a year left on his contract come the summer, so a renegotiation or an exit will certainly happen. Between now and then, expect more contradictions in the gossip columns.

All about the top four again

Time to acknowledge that our priority now is to rediscover form not for a title challenge, but to ensure Champions League action next season.

Quickfire LFC news

The Reds’ centre-back search saw them approach Barcelona for a Samuel Umtiti loan, but he wouldn’t leave halfway through the season (Mundo Deportivo)

Jose Enrique says getting the Reds back on track is Klopp’s toughest challenge to-date (Sky)

Goal for Minamino! Sadly no longer with the Reds, but he stars in our loan watch (TIA)

And Gini is the latest Red to do the right thing and back Alisson after his errors against City (TIA)

Around the Prem

Much like his philosophy when it comes to attacking in matches, Jose Mourinho says Spurs must wait and wait until “the right moment” to offer Son Heung-min a new contract (ES)

Roy Hodgson is putting up a good fight for summer already by talking in resigned fashion about transfer interest in Wilf Zaha (Mail)

Arsenal and Barcelona will fight it out to sign Marc Overmars as sporting director. Apparently he can only play and work off-pitch for those clubs (Mundo Dep)

Timo Werner is taking the “even a stopped clock…” approach to believing that his goalless run will come to an end at some point (ES)

Stupid quote of the day

Roy Keane has been spouting incoherent drivel which doesn’t stand up to the most basic of scrutiny, regarding the Reds’ attempted title defence.

All too easy to forget what happens on bad days, or in bad seasons, when you’re in a comfy chair in a warm studio, isn’t it Roy?

Tweet of the day

“It’s easy to believe when it’s going well.” A powerful message from Jürgen Klopp. pic.twitter.com/ZqREFshSDE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 8, 2021

Worth watching tonight

A Covid-ravaged Atletico Madrid take on a Celta Vigo side in worse form than the Reds! LaLigaTV, 8pm.