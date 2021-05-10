This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Kabak a doubt vs. United & Bissouma asks to leave – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are preparing for a Thursday night match; if we don’t want it to become a regular thing, we best find a way to win at Old Trafford. That, and the latest rumours, in our round-up today.

 

Reds midfield target asks for transfer

Liverpool have been linked with around half a dozen midfielders already in preparation for Gini Wijnaldum‘s likely summer exit.

It’s fair to say, though, that the link to Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma makes plenty of sense from a Reds perspective, given his playing style, our transfer habits over the past few years and his scope for improvement.

Now that possible move is a step closer, with the Times reporting that the Albion midfielder has asked the club that he be granted a switch at the end of the season.

The suggestion is that “Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have all inquired” about him – plus Marseille from Ligue 1 – and, with his deal having two years left to run, Brighton expect to recoup around £30m for him.

Jurgen Klopp is apparently “researching [his] character and off-field behaviour” to see if he’d fit the squad – which is presumably a long-winded way of saying the boss probably gave Adam Lallana a call.

 

No Kabak back for United

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, March 4, 2021: Liverpool's Ozan Kabak during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Rhys and Nat again? Fabinho back into defence? Jurgen Klopp will have a big call to make in midweek, as once again Liverpool find themselves short of central defenders.

Reports say he’s “highly unlikely” to return to full fitness in time for Thursday’s game, having also missed the weekend win over Saints.

A muscle injury apparently occurred during training, while Ben Davies was also again absent through injury.

United have their own injury issues at the back with Harry Maguire missing, but unless Lindelof, Bailly and Tuanzebe also go down, they won’t quite feel it in the same way.

Not to mention all those likely rotations coming up against Leicester…

 

Forwards’ fortunes

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 10, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Everybody loves to watch the attack click, though next year’s could look a little different given possible returns and signings.

 

Quickfire LFC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 24, 2021: Liverpool's injured Virgil van Dijk during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Spirit of Shankly will meet the club again this week after further requests were made – and the Reds have received confirmation that fans can return to Anfield
  • And a young Mexican defender has recounted how he was invited for a trial with the Reds some time ago, only for problems to block the move – presumably work permit issues. He’s now making the breakthrough with Chivas as a senior, so perhaps is one to watch

 

Around the Prem

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 26, 2018: Chelsea's manager Maurizio Sarri during the pre-match warm-up before the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • The six PL clubs who started, then left, the Super League have been sent a “harsh letter” by the remaining morons at Juve, Real and Barca, which let’s face it, must be super scary
  • Man United boss Solskjaer says he will happily throw the match against Leicester rotate his squad heavily against Leicester before facing the Reds two days later
  • Harry Kane wants to join Barcelona, but Barcelona’s board want Erling Haaland instead, in a desperate triangle of love, romance and heartache. Wait, no that’s not right
  • And Maurizio Sarri says he’s keen on the Spurs job, but then also says he’d be open to taking over at Arsenal, which should help endear him to both sets of fans whichever job he takes

 

Stupid comment of the day

“Resignation? I am not putting myself aside, my work goes on. We trained well, everyone was there, but sometimes in certain games someone doesn’t reach the maximum. When you have two or three players who fail to give the best in these matches you go into difficulty.”

Andrea Pirlo makes it crystal clear that it’s the players’ fault, not his, that Juventus have dropped from serial title-winners to outside the top four in Italy.

 

Tweet of the day

(And then Collymore rattled it home)

 

Worth watching tonight

Fulham v Burnley and the confirmation of the final relegation spot. So appetising!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments