Origi wanted on loan deal & mixed reports as Reds ‘sign’ teen – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool will now largely be about two distinct news items all summer long: What transfer business we do, and how our players fare on international duty. Bit of both today!

 

Mixed reports over Liverpool signing starlet

The Reds may have agreed a deal for one of the top young stars in Africa. Or they may be close, or they may be not interested.

African football journalist Saddick Adams says the Reds have completed the transfer entirely, signing Ghana U20 star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku on a five-year contract for around £1.5m.

As a 17-year-old, he wouldn’t yet be able to move or get a work permit until his next birthday, but James Nalton reports the intention is to loan him to Sporting CP, which would enable a move to Anfield in a year.

On the other hand, local reports around Merseyside suggest that Issahaku is not currently a target, with Bayer Leverkusen instead said to be close to a deal.

We all remember how the Thiago rumours played out a year ago, right?

 

Origi to head to Turkey?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 24, 2021: Liverpool's substitute Divock Origi during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Cup 4th Round match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There’s no other way to describe this season for Divock Origi other than largely rubbish.

The Belgian striker was fifth-choice at best after Diogo Jota‘s arrival, and he hardly featured in most of the season – his one notable input being a great cross for an assist against Leipzig.

Fotomac say Fenerbahce want him on loan this summer with an option to buy, rather than an obligation, which is in contrast to reports of late saying the Reds will only allow players to depart on permanent deals this time around.

The 26-year-old scored only once last season and played just three minutes in the league after 3 February.

With no Euros for him this summer either, it’s clearly time for a fresh start for Origi.

 

Past, present and future

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 8, 2021: Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A nice mix of news today in the world of Liverpool, featuring those who are in the first team now, were in the past (I’m not crying, you are) and could be in the future.

 

Quickfire LFC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 7, 2021: Liverpool's Naby Keita during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. Fulham won 1-0 extending Liverpool's run to six consecutive home defeats. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Around the Prem

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Saturday, June 23, 2018: Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring the second goal during the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the Spartak Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Chelsea have decided they’ve done it again and this time want to rectify their error: they want to re-sign Romelu Lukaku after watching other PL clubs thrive with Salah and De Bruyne
  • Spurs will be changing their name to Il Tottenhamio dello Hotspursio to lure in Antonio Conte as boss and Fabio Paratici as sporting director, after the two left Inter and Juve

 

Stupid rumour of the day

Good christ almighty, is the fine art of journalism entirely dead? What about basic googling?

All these ‘rumours’ of Coutinho being offered back to Liverpool to “pay off” the rest of Barcelona’s debt are a) stupid and b) lies.

First, they don’t owe Liverpool anything, they owe a totally different company part of the remaining debt which they took on for Barcelona to be able to foot the initial bill. Secondly, the “offered to Liverpool” rumour stems from this opinion piece which is one single journalist offering a potential outlet for all six players likely to be on the ‘allowed to leave’ list this summer.

It’s not a report, it’s not a rumour, it’s an “ideal scenario” piece from a Barca-beat perspective.

 

Tweet of the day

 

Worth watching tonight

Konate in action at 6! He captains France U21s in the U21 Euros quarter-final. He’s going to score or get sent-off and we get a meltdown on Twitter either way.

