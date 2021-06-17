Midfield target hailed as ‘perfect’ for Reds but CB move in doubt – Liverpool FC Roundup

The rumours keep coming, though now we’re seeing the predictable second wave of summer talk start: rejecting those early rumours and forming new ones. All part of the process!

Liverpool “most interested” in Neuhaus

We’ve been linked with ‘Gladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus for a while now, but the journalist who first clarified the interest from Anfield has now added a little more information.

Florian Plettenberg says the Reds have more apparent interest right now than Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, with €40-45m likely to be the figure which seals any deal – though he also suggests next summer might be more likely.

An explanation of why he’s such a “perfect” player for Jurgen Klopp is also given, along with highlighting the big strengths of the Germany international.

Comparisons with Leon Goretzka are made and Plettenberg is sure Neuhaus will end up at one of the top clubs in world football.

Reds rumours of the day

Memphis Depay is available on a free transfer this summer and the story has emerged of how the Reds almost signed him back in 2015 before the move fell through

Leighton Clarkson may head on loan to Blackburn Rovers next season after the success enjoyed at Ewood Park by Harvey Elliott this past term

Cristian Romero was linked with the Reds last week, but Italian media now report the move is not a “concrete hypothesis” because of the money already spent on Ibrahima Konate. £80m on a centre-backs was always too good to be true!

Latest Liverpool FC news

A total of seven Liverpool players are unlikely to get a winter break in 21/22, due to the timing of an international window and the AFCON

Here are more details on the Reds trying to snare an Ajax board member who has played a crucial off-pitch role for them

There are mixed views from Reds fans over Rafa Benitez being appointed as Everton manager, which seems to be going ahead

Ashley Hodson has signed a new contract with LFC Women, the second player in three days to extend her stay

Euro 2020 latest

Uefa say they will start fining players’ nations if they remove sponsorship drinks from press conferences. Keep those priorities in order hey!

Denmark and Belgium players put the ball out of play in the 10th minute of their game to applaud Christian Eriksen

Harry Maguire says he’s fit for England and wants to start their game against Scotland on Friday

And Antonio Rudiger won’t face any punishment for apparently “nibbling” Paul Pogba

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

James Maddison is Arsenal‘s top transfer target for a £60m move apparently. At what point do they realise they do not compete in that market any more?

Denzel Dumfries is wanted by Everton and Inter Milan, regardless of the Toffess’ new manager not being in place yet

Harry Kane might not be allowed to move from Spurs to Man City until after the teams meet on the opening day – but he wants a move beforehand

Tweet of the day and match of the night

"All of Denmark is with you, Christian" The ball is put out after 10 minutes so players and fans can send their support to Christian Eriksen ???#EURO2020 | #DEN #BEL pic.twitter.com/T9AcgczBVN — Goal (@goal) June 17, 2021

Tonight’s late fixture sees Netherlands and Austria clash – it should be great.