This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Midfield target hailed as ‘perfect’ for Reds but CB move in doubt – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The rumours keep coming, though now we’re seeing the predictable second wave of summer talk start: rejecting those early rumours and forming new ones. All part of the process!

 

Liverpool “most interested” in Neuhaus

We’ve been linked with ‘Gladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus for a while now, but the journalist who first clarified the interest from Anfield has now added a little more information.

Florian Plettenberg says the Reds have more apparent interest right now than Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, with €40-45m likely to be the figure which seals any deal – though he also suggests next summer might be more likely.

An explanation of why he’s such a “perfect” player for Jurgen Klopp is also given, along with highlighting the big strengths of the Germany international.

Comparisons with Leon Goretzka are made and Plettenberg is sure Neuhaus will end up at one of the top clubs in world football.

 

Reds rumours of the day

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 13, 2020: Liverpool's Leighton Clarkson during the Premier League 2 Division 1 match between Liverpool FC Under-23's and Everton FC Under-23's at the Liverpool Academy. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Memphis Depay is available on a free transfer this summer and the story has emerged of how the Reds almost signed him back in 2015 before the move fell through
  • Cristian Romero was linked with the Reds last week, but Italian media now report the move is not a “concrete hypothesis” because of the money already spent on Ibrahima Konate. £80m on a centre-backs was always too good to be true!

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, April 23, 2018: Newcastle United's manager Rafael Benitez before the FA Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Ashley Hodson has signed a new contract with LFC Women, the second player in three days to extend her stay

 

Euro 2020 latest

Click the link above for all Euro 2020 news regarding the Reds!

  • Uefa say they will start fining players’ nations if they remove sponsorship drinks from press conferences. Keep those priorities in order hey!

 

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 31, 2019: Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • James Maddison is Arsenal‘s top transfer target for a £60m move apparently. At what point do they realise they do not compete in that market any more?

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight’s late fixture sees Netherlands and Austria clash – it should be great.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!


Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments