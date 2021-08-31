Fans react to Henderson contract & mixed injury news for trio – Liverpool FC Roundup

Transfer deadline day – so our headlines are packed with incomings and outgoings, right?! Not quite – This Is Anfield, after all. Injury and contract news, though!

Hendo signs long-term deal…fans unamused with timing

It seems the world of football social media has not yet learned that supporters are not there to be constantly duped.

Releasing non-transfer news to cover up no transfer news doesn’t work, and just makes fans irate.

As such, Jordan Henderson signing a new contract with the club should be cause for approval, if not outright celebration in all quarters – he’s the club captain who has lifted multiple titles, after all!

But instead fans have taken a cynical view of the timing, while Hendo himself dismisses any concerns at how old he’ll be once this contract runs out.

Reds injury news

Layton Stewart is back with the Academy side training after an ACL tear had left him sidelined for nearly six months

Marcelo Pitaluga has similarly been MIA for six months through injury but the Brazilian goalkeeper made another step toward regular action by featuring in his first 90-minute outing

Latest Liverpool FC news

Right before publishing time too – Nat Phillips has just signed a new contract with the Reds! A long-term deal, no loan announced alongside it.

Jake Cain is off for a first loan spell of his career, the 19-year-old midfielder heading to League Two for some valuable first-team action

Erling Haaland has hailed Van Dijk as the world’s best defender, picking out his technical and mental traits which make him so difficult to play against

Confirmed Deadline Day transfers

Marc Cucurella has joined Brighton – once Tariq Lamptey is back they have two very good flying wing-backs on either side of the pitch!

Moise Kean is officially a terrible Everton transfer – he’s back to Juve on a two-year loan for a £7m fee with an obligation to buy for around £22m, so at least they won’t lose money

Odsonne Eduoard isn’t officially official at the time of writing, but probably will be when you read this – he’s off to Crystal Palace from Celtic for £14m, which could well look a steal in six months

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Strange stance to sign up Nat for more bench duty?

Love Nat Phillips but giving him a four-year deal to be fifth-choice centre-back is weird to say least. Also telling he talks about "whatever opportunities come my way" – even he's not expecting to play much, and he needs to play. Hopefully an offer comes in for him in January. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) August 31, 2021

It’s international week, but if you’re keen for some footy then Arsenal face Slavia Prague and Real Madrid play Man City in the Women’s Champions League tonight.