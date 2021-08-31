This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Fans react to Henderson contract & mixed injury news for trio – Liverpool FC Roundup

Transfer deadline day – so our headlines are packed with incomings and outgoings, right?! Not quite – This Is Anfield, after all. Injury and contract news, though!

 

Hendo signs long-term deal…fans unamused with timing

It seems the world of football social media has not yet learned that supporters are not there to be constantly duped.

Releasing non-transfer news to cover up no transfer news doesn’t work, and just makes fans irate.

As such, Jordan Henderson signing a new contract with the club should be cause for approval, if not outright celebration in all quarters – he’s the club captain who has lifted multiple titles, after all!

But instead fans have taken a cynical view of the timing, while Hendo himself dismisses any concerns at how old he’ll be once this contract runs out.

 

Reds injury news

Latest Liverpool FC news

  • Erling Haaland has hailed Van Dijk as the world’s best defender, picking out his technical and mental traits which make him so difficult to play against

 

Confirmed Deadline Day transfers

  • Marc Cucurella has joined Brighton – once Tariq Lamptey is back they have two very good flying wing-backs on either side of the pitch!
  • Moise Kean is officially a terrible Everton transfer – he’s back to Juve on a two-year loan for a £7m fee with an obligation to buy for around £22m, so at least they won’t lose money
  • Odsonne Eduoard isn’t officially official at the time of writing, but probably will be when you read this – he’s off to Crystal Palace from Celtic for £14m, which could well look a steal in six months

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Strange stance to sign up Nat for more bench duty?

It’s international week, but if you’re keen for some footy then Arsenal face Slavia Prague and Real Madrid play Man City in the Women’s Champions League tonight.

 

