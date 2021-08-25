Reds await transfer ‘opportunity’ & winger’s surprise price set – Liverpool FC Roundup

Will Liverpool add to the squad in the closing week of the transfer window? It’s looking increasingly unlikely, though it could yet be that another £25m or more comes in quickly if moves go through.

“Opportunity” awaits and Ojo’s high price

Depending on whether you find him to be the oracle of certainty or a tap-in merchant on Twitter, there might be excitement or irrelevance for Liverpool fans in the words of Fabrizio Romano.

The journalist briefly touched upon the Reds in his latest podcast and said there are dealings behind the scenes, with stars needing to align if a new face is to be brought in.

“Liverpool are still active on the market – they are calling agents. If they find the right opportunity, Liverpool will sign players,” he said.

Not much to go on, but there could still be some funds available: after Shaqiri’s £9m exit, we could yet get offers for Divock Origi (£12-15m), Nat Phillips (£10m), Loris Karius (who knows) and, apparently, Sheyi Ojo.

There has been interest in the winger, who is now aged 24 and badly in need of a new team, but Liverpool have put a surprisingly high price tag on him of £5m. Perhaps that will prove to be an overall fee including sell-on clauses and more.

One goodbye, the other to stay

Speaking of Shaqiri, the Swiss winger has left a nice parting touch for Liverpool fans.

Taking to social media, Shaq shared some of the classic memories he takes with him, including the Champions League win, and made reference to the “unbelievable Anfield” he leaves behind.

Meanwhile, there will be no summer exit for Neco Williams after all.

Talk over a move has died down plenty in the last couple of weeks and local reports say interest in signing him has all but disappeared.

Trent missed out on the Euros through injury but he’s set for an England recall after a good start to the season

Trouble getting in to the game against Osasuna or Burnley? Don’t feel as through you’re alone – the NFC technology for getting into grounds this season has been widely rolled out…and widely causing irritation and lateness in the Premier League

A special rendition of a very special song – You’ll Never Walk Alone got the opera treatment from the legendary Andrea Bocelli recently

Premier League players have been unanimously blocked from red-list country call-ups for the international break – time for some quick negotiating for footballers to bypass those pesky rules for everyone else, no doubt

Harry Kane has announced he’s officially staying at Tottenham this season. Remember when as a kid you used to tell your mates you weren’t going out to play because you didn’t feel like it, but really your mum had already told you you weren’t allowed? Yeah, same energy

Arsenal are willingly letting rats desert a sinking ship, with Maitland-Niles, Kolasinac, Torreira, Bellerin, Willian, Nketiah and Nelson all set to leave before the window shuts and traps them to half a year of irrelevance next week

BUT IT WENT WIDE AND WE WON

Every now and then I think about that Gudjohnsen chance in 2005, especially when this fixture arrives. Honestly not sure how I’d have recovered if that had gone in. Most heart-stopping moment ever as a fan. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) August 25, 2021

Laugh at Arsenal “turning the corner” against Championship side West Brom in the cup, or watch three players Liverpool will be linked with in the next 24 months as Brondby face Salzburg in a Champions League qualifier.