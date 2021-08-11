Reds “most likely” club to sign midfielder & Doku links renewed – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool won’t expect to do too much business before the transfer window shuts – unless other teams come in first. For now though it’s all eyes on the opening weekend of the season.

Doku fee set if Reds want him

Jeremy Doku remains on Liverpool’s watch list and the talented Belgian international is all ours…if we pay Rennes’ inflated fee.

The French club want €45m for him, that’s around £38m, which altho attainable for the Reds would still be a hefty outlay for a younger player yet to really put a consistent campaign together.

We have him “in our sights” say Voetbal24, and the links are certainly long-standing ones given our interest in signing Doku a year ago.

A separate line elsewhere also says Ligue 1 midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is a contender for the Reds, with Juve also interested.

Reds rumours of the day

Neco Williams will be staying at Anfield this summer after a change of heart, or possibly no bids, but he’s likely to remain a Red in either case

Renato Sanches rumours keep on circulating and Spanish rumours say we are the “most likely” destination for him, as Barcelona cannot raise the finances to sign the Lille man

Jurgen Klopp has also taken the time to explain why the Reds have been quiet this summer – and what must happen for more signings to go through

Latest Liverpool FC news

LFC skippers Jordan Henderson and Niamh Fahey have explained why the Reds and the rest of the league will continue to take the knee in the new season

Curtis Jones will miss the first weekend of the campaign after sustaining a concussion against Osasuna on Monday night

And an eye-opening statistic reveals the importance behind a fast start once 21/22 is underway – and why our league position after 10 games might prove telling in May

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Phil Foden is in line for a new Man City contract after John Stones renewed this week, and Ederson could follow the English duo

Denis Zakaria was on the Reds’ wishlist for a while but he’s now looking at a move to Everton, Arsenal or Spurs

Jannik Vestergaard is the man Leicester will turn to to fill in for injured Wes Fofana – clearly not because they both have similar blinding pace!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

When airing your views is a constant mistake…

Trevor Sinclair just said Liverpool won't get top 4 because Virgil can't play every game….he missed a whole season and we finished 3rd — CampeonesLFC (@CampeonesLfc) August 10, 2021

Blackpool vs Middlesbrough for some domestic cup action. Chelsea vs Villarreal for some European silverware! It’s the Uefa Super Cup at 8pm.