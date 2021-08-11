This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Reds “most likely” club to sign midfielder & Doku links renewed – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool won’t expect to do too much business before the transfer window shuts – unless other teams come in first. For now though it’s all eyes on the opening weekend of the season.

 

Doku fee set if Reds want him

Jeremy Doku remains on Liverpool’s watch list and the talented Belgian international is all ours…if we pay Rennes’ inflated fee.

The French club want €45m for him, that’s around £38m, which altho attainable for the Reds would still be a hefty outlay for a younger player yet to really put a consistent campaign together.

We have him “in our sights” say Voetbal24, and the links are certainly long-standing ones given our interest in signing Doku a year ago.

A separate line elsewhere also says Ligue 1 midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is a contender for the Reds, with Juve also interested.

 

  • And an eye-opening statistic reveals the importance behind a fast start once 21/22 is underway – and why our league position after 10 games might prove telling in May

 

  • Jannik Vestergaard is the man Leicester will turn to to fill in for injured Wes Fofana – clearly not because they both have similar blinding pace!

 

When airing your views is a constant mistake…

Blackpool vs Middlesbrough for some domestic cup action. Chelsea vs Villarreal for some European silverware! It’s the Uefa Super Cup at 8pm.

 

