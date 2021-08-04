This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Shaqiri ‘free transfer’ rumour & defender loan turned down – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are either back in summer 2020, or the media have run out of things to say and are repeating anything old they can find in the archives!

 

Shaq fee just keeps on falling

When we signed him, we’d ‘definitely make a big profit’ on a £13m outlay. Last summer, it was a minimal profit, with £15-20m fees suggested, and no bids coming in anyway.

This summer it quickly dropped to £10m, after Shaqiri asked for a move and Klopp was apparently happy to grant him one.

And now? Italian media reckon we just want his wages off the books and he’ll be allowed to leave for free, or close to it, with “almost zero cost” the asking price as Lazio have barely anything to spend.

It’s tough to imagine that happening, given how we’re supposedly holding out for £10-15m for most of the fringe players, and it appears the rumours have a while to run just yet.

 

Reds rumours of the day

  • Ben Davies doesn’t appear any closer to getting his big chance with the Reds, with a departure now possibly on the cards either on loan or permanently. It won’t be with an option to buy though, as Sheffield United have found out with a rejected bid.
  • Philippe Coutinho rumours have been quiet for a while! Here’s another to pointlessly clock up though: apparently his agent is “working in the background” and although Spurs are favourites, Liverpool have him “on their radar” and are keen to bring him back. Let it go!!

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 16, 2020: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (L) celebrates with Curtis Jones at the final whistle during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • And despite missing the seniors’ pre-season tour through injury, James Balagizi is back in action and starred in the U18s’ big win over Plymouth

 

Latest Liverpool FC pre-season updates

Click the picture link above for the latest build-up to our games against Bologna and all the LFC pre-season news.

In those matches we should see Virgil van Dijk feature once more and the big centre-back has explained the likely build-up of minutes he’ll face for the upcoming friendlies.

 

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 4, 2020: Chelsea's Tammy Abraham during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between Chelsea FC and Rennes FC at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Tweet of the week and match of the night

Tonight’s late fixture sees Spartak Moscow and Benfica in Champions League qualifier action. There’s also Chelsea vs Spurs and Valencia vs AC Milan if you fancy some friendly focus.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.

Already a subscriber? Log in here