Shaqiri ‘free transfer’ rumour & defender loan turned down – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are either back in summer 2020, or the media have run out of things to say and are repeating anything old they can find in the archives!

Shaq fee just keeps on falling

When we signed him, we’d ‘definitely make a big profit’ on a £13m outlay. Last summer, it was a minimal profit, with £15-20m fees suggested, and no bids coming in anyway.

This summer it quickly dropped to £10m, after Shaqiri asked for a move and Klopp was apparently happy to grant him one.

And now? Italian media reckon we just want his wages off the books and he’ll be allowed to leave for free, or close to it, with “almost zero cost” the asking price as Lazio have barely anything to spend.

It’s tough to imagine that happening, given how we’re supposedly holding out for £10-15m for most of the fringe players, and it appears the rumours have a while to run just yet.

Reds rumours of the day

Ben Davies doesn’t appear any closer to getting his big chance with the Reds, with a departure now possibly on the cards either on loan or permanently. It won’t be with an option to buy though, as Sheffield United have found out with a rejected bid.

Philippe Coutinho rumours have been quiet for a while! Here’s another to pointlessly clock up though: apparently his agent is “working in the background” and although Spurs are favourites, Liverpool have him “on their radar” and are keen to bring him back. Let it go!!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Thiago won’t play against Bologna and is facing a race to be fit for the start of the season after returning to training with a slight injury

And despite missing the seniors’ pre-season tour through injury, James Balagizi is back in action and starred in the U18s’ big win over Plymouth

Latest Liverpool FC pre-season updates

In those matches we should see Virgil van Dijk feature once more and the big centre-back has explained the likely build-up of minutes he’ll face for the upcoming friendlies.

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Tammy Abraham is top of Aston Villa’s wanted list and they’ll try to sign Axel Tuanzebe from Man United, too – both were previously on loan at Villa

Christian Eriksen is back at Inter Milan and preparing for a recovery programme after his collapse at Euro 2020

Aymeric Laporte has told Man City he wants to head back to LaLiga this summer and both Real and Barcelona are keen

Tweet of the week and match of the night

? ?? At the start of last year, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk conceded just one goal in over 1,200 minutes as a centre-back pairing. pic.twitter.com/z0crPxcZVF — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) August 2, 2021

Tonight’s late fixture sees Spartak Moscow and Benfica in Champions League qualifier action. There’s also Chelsea vs Spurs and Valencia vs AC Milan if you fancy some friendly focus.