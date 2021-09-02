Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Drama over Brazil duo & Bellingham interest confirmed – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are definitely signing Jude Bellingham! Something like that, anyway. Today’s rumours, new kit and not-good-news as the Leeds game draws closer.

 

Brazil pair barred from facing Leeds

Roberto Firmino was already injured, so he won’t play anyway. But now, neither will Alisson Becker or Fabinho.

Neither of the internationals joined up with the Selecao on account of the Premier League clubs agreeing not to release their players – mostly – and Brazil have responded by invoking a Fifa rule to not let those who didn’t travel play at the weekend.

We’ll get them back for the Champions League clash in midweek, luckily, but for Leeds…it’s Kweev and Thiago we might expect to feature.

 

A transfer we won’t…and a transfer we might

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 28, 2021: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Franck Kessie is waned by the Reds, supposedly. Maybe that will happen…but not the way it’s being reported, in a swap deal for Thiago

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

ROME, ITALY - JULY 03: England's Declan Rice during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Quarter-final match between Ukraine and England at Olimpico Stadium on July 03, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Chris Ricco - UEFA)

  • Jules Kounde remains top of the Chelsea wishlist and they’ll monitor him ahead of a January bid. Four months of monitoring ahead – or, as every club’s scouting department calls it, “normal work”
  • Mohamed Elneny is staying on the Arsenal bench after they rejected a bid for him from Galatasaray, further highlighting their determination to remain mid-table forever more
  • Declan Rice will head to Man United next summer simply because nobody else wants him. Apart from West Ham obviously, but staying put isn’t fun enough

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Last update before publishing: Melissa Reddy gives us hope for Ali and Fab…

Tonight’s late games include England at Poland and Northern Ireland hosting Switzerland. Win for the latter and we might…might…see four home nations with a great shout of reaching a finals.

 

