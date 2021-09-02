Drama over Brazil duo & Bellingham interest confirmed – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are definitely signing Jude Bellingham! Something like that, anyway. Today’s rumours, new kit and not-good-news as the Leeds game draws closer.

Brazil pair barred from facing Leeds

Roberto Firmino was already injured, so he won’t play anyway. But now, neither will Alisson Becker or Fabinho.

Neither of the internationals joined up with the Selecao on account of the Premier League clubs agreeing not to release their players – mostly – and Brazil have responded by invoking a Fifa rule to not let those who didn’t travel play at the weekend.

We’ll get them back for the Champions League clash in midweek, luckily, but for Leeds…it’s Kweev and Thiago we might expect to feature.

A transfer we won’t…and a transfer we might

Franck Kessie is waned by the Reds, supposedly. Maybe that will happen…but not the way it’s being reported, in a swap deal for Thiago

Jude Bellingham, on the other hand, is a confirmed person of interest for the Reds. “Significant interest”, says one of the top journalists around

Sadio Mane was among the Reds to score as the international week continued

Latest Liverpool FC news

Fans are waxing lyrical about what is quickly becoming a Diogo Jota trademark

Robbie Fowler has left his latest managerial job as Covid interrupts once more

And the Reds have officially unveiled their new third kit, with fans having mixed reactions to the yellow and red number

Latest Premier League chat

Jules Kounde remains top of the Chelsea wishlist and they’ll monitor him ahead of a January bid. Four months of monitoring ahead – or, as every club’s scouting department calls it, “normal work”

Mohamed Elneny is staying on the Arsenal bench after they rejected a bid for him from Galatasaray, further highlighting their determination to remain mid-table forever more

Declan Rice will head to Man United next summer simply because nobody else wants him. Apart from West Ham obviously, but staying put isn’t fun enough

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Last update before publishing: Melissa Reddy gives us hope for Ali and Fab…

No resolution yet but there’s growing confidence that the players will be allowed to feature for their clubs following discussions between the Premier League, FIFA, FA and the government. https://t.co/YJ7iNGIJHP — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) September 8, 2021

Tonight’s late games include England at Poland and Northern Ireland hosting Switzerland. Win for the latter and we might…might…see four home nations with a great shout of reaching a finals.