3 fit for Leeds, 3 not & new Coman links – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool‘s players are now all finished with their respective international action and it’s all systems go for preparing for Leeds. But who will feature at Elland Road?!

Biggest news line or transfer rumour

Kingsley Coman is being “hunted” by Liverpool according to this week’s latest rumours.

They Bayern Munich man was briefly linked with the Reds in summer, but any initial excitement was immediately halted by talk of a €90m price tag, which no Liverpool fan expected to be paid.

In France, Le10Sport now say we’ll be extra keen next summer, as he’ll only have a year left on his deal, and Coman won’t sign a new contract as he’s “dreaming” of the Premier League.

Elsewhere, a German journalist has added more fuel to the Jude Bellingham links by talking about the Reds’ interest in the Dortmund man.

Klopp breaks down squad fitness latest

Flying back late, flying back early, flying back after escaping national borders being locked down…just another basic international break, hey?

Jurgen Klopp has spoken about those returning from injury and overseas action, with the Reds set to welcome three players into the squad over whom there had been availability concerns – but three more will not feature against Leeds.

Taki Minamino was injured with Japan and remains out, while both James Milner and Bobby Firmino remain sidlined after injuries with the Reds prior to the break.

But scares over Virgil van Dijk‘s injury with Netherlands have been allayed – he’s fine and fully fit. So too is Harvey Elliott, withdrawn from the U21s as a precaution, and Naby Keita is also back on Merseyside safely after the political unrest in his home country.

All three should be in the squad and available for selection for the Reds as we head to Elland Road.

Latest Liverpool FC news

The Premier League are totally against the plans for a World Cup being played every two years, joining approximately every person on the planet outside of Fifa to speak on the matter. And here’s what Arsene Wenger told Klopp about those plans

Caoimhin Kelleher could get his first start of the season at the weekend against Leeds – which will be a bonus to his international hopes as his manager says he’s not in action with Ireland because of a lack of club games

Latest Premier League chat

Antonio Rudiger is top of PSG’s wishlist for next summer. Didn’t take them long to realise Ramos can’t actually defend, eh?

Theo Hernandez is on Man City‘s radar for a move next summer – shame if they get him, we’ve enjoyed their annual £70m waste on full-backs but he’d fix it all

Timo Werner is being linked with a swift move back to the Bundesliga to rejoin forces with Julian Nagelsmann, who wants him at Bayern. Remember the uproar you all caused when the Reds didn’t sign him?!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight it’s Uruguay vs Ecuador and Brazil vs Peru. We’re assuming that second game will last longer than five minutes this time.