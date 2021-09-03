Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

3 fit for Leeds, 3 not & new Coman links – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool‘s players are now all finished with their respective international action and it’s all systems go for preparing for Leeds. But who will feature at Elland Road?!

 

Biggest news line or transfer rumour

Kingsley Coman is being “hunted” by Liverpool according to this week’s latest rumours.

They Bayern Munich man was briefly linked with the Reds in summer, but any initial excitement was immediately halted by talk of a €90m price tag, which no Liverpool fan expected to be paid.

In France, Le10Sport now say we’ll be extra keen next summer, as he’ll only have a year left on his deal, and Coman won’t sign a new contract as he’s “dreaming” of the Premier League.

Elsewhere, a German journalist has added more fuel to the Jude Bellingham links by talking about the Reds’ interest in the Dortmund man.

 

Klopp breaks down squad fitness latest

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, September 16, 2019: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp speaks to his squad during a training session at Melwood Training Ground ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Laura Malkin/Propaganda)

Flying back late, flying back early, flying back after escaping national borders being locked down…just another basic international break, hey?

Jurgen Klopp has spoken about those returning from injury and overseas action, with the Reds set to welcome three players into the squad over whom there had been availability concerns – but three more will not feature against Leeds.

Taki Minamino was injured with Japan and remains out, while both James Milner and Bobby Firmino remain sidlined after injuries with the Reds prior to the break.

But scares over Virgil van Dijk‘s injury with Netherlands have been allayed – he’s fine and fully fit. So too is Harvey Elliott, withdrawn from the U21s as a precaution, and Naby Keita is also back on Merseyside safely after the political unrest in his home country.

All three should be in the squad and available for selection for the Reds as we head to Elland Road.

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 1, 2020: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Liverpool FC and AFC Ajax at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 20, 2020: Chelsea's Timo Werner looks dejected after missing a chance during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by Propaganda)

  • Antonio Rudiger is top of PSG’s wishlist for next summer. Didn’t take them long to realise Ramos can’t actually defend, eh?
  • Theo Hernandez is on Man City‘s radar for a move next summer – shame if they get him, we’ve enjoyed their annual £70m waste on full-backs but he’d fix it all
  • Timo Werner is being linked with a swift move back to the Bundesliga to rejoin forces with Julian Nagelsmann, who wants him at Bayern. Remember the uproar you all caused when the Reds didn’t sign him?!

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight it’s Uruguay vs Ecuador and Brazil vs Peru. We’re assuming that second game will last longer than five minutes this time.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments