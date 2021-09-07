Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

German striker linked & midfield duo boost – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool minds are already turning toward the weekend and a clash with Leeds United – though there’s still another international to navigate for some, first.

 

New Germany starlet linked with Reds

Karim Adeyemi, know the name? If not, there are a few reasons to make this an obvious Liverpool transfer rumour.

He plays for Salzburg. He’s a young forward with an eye for goal. He’s German. And now he’s newsworthy, after becoming a senior international and getting on the scoresheet during this break.

Liverpool are one of the sides keeping an eye on him, according to reports, after he made a flying start to the season in Austria.

€20 million is the rated fee – more one to keep an eye on than to expect to follow Taki Minamino’s path to Anfield with any immediacy!

 

Three in midfield

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool's Naby Keita during the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LONDON, ENGLAND - Friday, October 30, 2020: Liverpool's Sepp Van Den Berg during the Premier League 2 Division 1 match between Arsenal FC Under-23's and Liverpool FC Under-23's at Meadow Park. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 7, 2021: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas (R) and Manchester City's Phil Foden during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Donny van de Beek held talks over a possible move to a new club this summer, presumably he pulled out of the deal when he found out it was Everton
  • Phil Foden will be offered a new six-year deal at Man City, saving them even more money higher upfield to spend on left-backs who flop
  • Franck Kessie is on Spurs’ wishlist and they’ll offer AC Milan Tanguy Ndombele in exchange. When will the Conference club realise they cannot give Champions League teams the players they deem not good enough? Nobody knows.

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

DISCOUNT CHAMPIONS LEAGUE. Get them in the Conference with Spurs.

Tonight’s late games: Austria vs Scotland, Netherlands vs Turkey, Luxembourg vs Qatar. Fair warning, last one’s a friendly, not a qualifier, if that affects your decision.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments