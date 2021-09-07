German striker linked & midfield duo boost – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool minds are already turning toward the weekend and a clash with Leeds United – though there’s still another international to navigate for some, first.

New Germany starlet linked with Reds

Karim Adeyemi, know the name? If not, there are a few reasons to make this an obvious Liverpool transfer rumour.

He plays for Salzburg. He’s a young forward with an eye for goal. He’s German. And now he’s newsworthy, after becoming a senior international and getting on the scoresheet during this break.

Liverpool are one of the sides keeping an eye on him, according to reports, after he made a flying start to the season in Austria.

€20 million is the rated fee – more one to keep an eye on than to expect to follow Taki Minamino’s path to Anfield with any immediacy!

Three in midfield

Fabinho has declared the squad ready to battle on multiple fronts, with the Reds set for three games in a week once action resumes

Naby Keita booked a private jet to fly himself and his team-mates out of Guinea, relieving fears he could be stuck in his home nation after an attempted coup

Jordan Henderson has discussed Trent’s midfield role for England – and the starlet that is Jude Bellingham. How about him joining Hendo in the centre of the park at Anfield in the next year or two?!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Alberto Moreno says he was offered a long-term deal to renew at Anfield before departing for Villarreal on a free transfer

The Reds will be unveiling their new third kit in the morning and full details will be on TIA – here’s a sneak peek of what to expect

Latest Premier League chat

Donny van de Beek held talks over a possible move to a new club this summer, presumably he pulled out of the deal when he found out it was Everton

Phil Foden will be offered a new six-year deal at Man City, saving them even more money higher upfield to spend on left-backs who flop

Franck Kessie is on Spurs’ wishlist and they’ll offer AC Milan Tanguy Ndombele in exchange. When will the Conference club realise they cannot give Champions League teams the players they deem not good enough? Nobody knows.

Tweet of the day and match of the night

DISCOUNT CHAMPIONS LEAGUE. Get them in the Conference with Spurs.

Man City are selling Champions League tickets on Wowcher, should be kicked out the competition ?????? pic.twitter.com/Ib2v30mR9G — TLK (@Tlkkltk) September 7, 2021

Tonight’s late games: Austria vs Scotland, Netherlands vs Turkey, Luxembourg vs Qatar. Fair warning, last one’s a friendly, not a qualifier, if that affects your decision.