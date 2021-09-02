Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Origi exit rumours surface as internationals yield goal & minor injury – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool players are off on international duty this week – so a few youngsters are doubtless getting the chance to impress Jurgen Klopp. Meanwhile, the end of the transfer window doesn’t mean the end of the rumours.

 

Origi set for Super Lig?

The Reds won’t be able to replace anybody else who goes down injured or leaves on late deals, but Divock Origi could still get an Anfield exit.

That’s according to rumours in Turkey, who say the Belgian striker is wanted by Fenerbahce and that the Reds will not name him in their Premier League squad this season.

No mention of a fee involved, but they have a plane on standby, are in the final round of negotiations and…talking to Peter Moore, apparently.

Something is off, but it might not be Origi!

 

Injuries and internationals

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 3, 2021: Brighton & Hove Albion's Yves Bissouma during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. Brighton & Hove Albion won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

Dortmund's Erling Haaland Bundesliga football match at Signal Iduna Park Dortmund: Bor. Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Dortmund's Erling Haaland celebrates after the match.

  • Gareth Southgate says English racists shouldn’t throw stones in Hungarian glass houses, or something to that effect, when asked about their notoriously homophobic approach to hosting matches
  • Andy Robertson says Denmark were a much better side after they beat Scotland 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier. Maybe just the one tournament for the Scots? Tough work ahead to get to Qatar

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Qualifiers! Hungary against England, Sweden against Spain, plus Chile against Brazil in the early hours.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments