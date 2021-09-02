Origi exit rumours surface as internationals yield goal & minor injury – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool players are off on international duty this week – so a few youngsters are doubtless getting the chance to impress Jurgen Klopp. Meanwhile, the end of the transfer window doesn’t mean the end of the rumours.

Origi set for Super Lig?

The Reds won’t be able to replace anybody else who goes down injured or leaves on late deals, but Divock Origi could still get an Anfield exit.

That’s according to rumours in Turkey, who say the Belgian striker is wanted by Fenerbahce and that the Reds will not name him in their Premier League squad this season.

No mention of a fee involved, but they have a plane on standby, are in the final round of negotiations and…talking to Peter Moore, apparently.

Something is off, but it might not be Origi!

Injuries and internationals

Naby Keita clocked up a full 90 minutes with Guinea and laid on an assist in a 1-1 draw in his World Cup qualifier

Sadio Mane also got himself on the scoresheet for Senegal – and he’s targetting a pretty huge return to form this season, wanting to hit 30 goals

Latest Liverpool FC news

The season really kicks into gear after the international break – we’ll be facing six games in 17 days including the return of the Champions League

Youngster Owen Beck is taking on board advice from a club icon and hoping to land an opportunity or two across the season as he looks to break into the first-team scene

Yves Bissouma remains a target for January but we’ll face competition from Man United and Arsenal, who insist on thinking they can compete with the top clubs

Latest Premier League chat

Erling Haaland is rumoured to be Man United‘s top target next summer. You can probably replace their club name with any other Champions League side and be correct.

Gareth Southgate says English racists shouldn’t throw stones in Hungarian glass houses, or something to that effect, when asked about their notoriously homophobic approach to hosting matches

Andy Robertson says Denmark were a much better side after they beat Scotland 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier. Maybe just the one tournament for the Scots? Tough work ahead to get to Qatar

Tweet of the day and match of the night

reminder to all media organisations that Cristiano Ronaldo broke the all-time MEN'S* international goal-scoring record (111). the actual all-time record in football is held by Canada's Christine Sinclair (187). language ? matters ? — Samantha Lewis (@battledinosaur) September 1, 2021

Qualifiers! Hungary against England, Sweden against Spain, plus Chile against Brazil in the early hours.