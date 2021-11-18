Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Klopp’s update on 8 injuries & the Reds who are heading to Qatar 2022 – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are now in full focus mode on preparing for the weekend with players back after international duty, individuals overcoming injuries and Arsenal looming large.

 

The boss reveals which of the eight are ready

Let’s start with the positives, right?

Sadio Mane is in, fit, ready, available and ready to hopefully continue his great record against the Gunners. That was the highlight from Jurgen Klopp explaining all about our latest injury status, which saw eight Reds either out or doubts.

There is a possibility that both Robbo and Hendo could make the match against Arsenal, which suggests the injuries aren’t that bad – but also begs the question of whether they should be risked at all with so many big games ahead. Especially at left-back, where Kostas is available.

Three others are getting there and might be clear to feature against Porto, while Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez are the pair still not back out on the grass in training, let alone approaching readiness for a return.

 

Familiar faces in all sorts of places

PRESTON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 27, 2021: Liverpool's Neco Williams during the English Football League Cup 4th Round match between Preston North End FC and Liverpool FC at Deepdale. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

MADRID, SPAIN - Tuesday, October 19, 2021: Liverpool's substitute Melkamu Frauendorf during the UEFA Youth League Group B Matchday 3 game between Club Atlético de Madrid Under-19's and Liverpool FC Under-19's at the Atlético de Madrid Centro Deportivo Wanda Alcalá de Henares. Club Atlético de Madrid won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • The Reds are reportedly still interested in Adama Traore and Wolves are now willing to sell – but they still want £30m for him and the Reds’ valuation is rumoured to be below that

 

Latest Premier League chat

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - Wednesday, March 10, 2021: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (R) and RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and RB Leipzig at the Puskás Aréna. Liverpool won 2-0, 4-0 on aggregate. (Pic by Propaganda)

  • Newcastle are going window shopping in Italy in January. Lazio ‘keeper Strakosha (he’s behind Pepe Reina these days, incidentally) and Inter midfielder Brozovic will be the next two to reject a move to Howe’s non-resurgent Magpies
  • Dani Olmo is set to be in the middle of a tug-of-war between Man United and Barca. Hmmm, incompetence in the dugout or in the boardroom? Decisions, decisions
  • Wes Fofana has spent the last few months while injured carefully picking who he’d like to play for instead of Leicester with his deal running down – he picks Chelsea

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

This was a stunning first 45 minutes alright…

…but the absolute SCENES if the Suarez volley had gone in!

Real Madrid v PSG in the Women’s Champions League. Otherwise take a break, for the weekend is approaching and the matches will be relentless!

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments