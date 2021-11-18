Liverpool are now in full focus mode on preparing for the weekend with players back after international duty, individuals overcoming injuries and Arsenal looming large.

The boss reveals which of the eight are ready

Let’s start with the positives, right?

Sadio Mane is in, fit, ready, available and ready to hopefully continue his great record against the Gunners. That was the highlight from Jurgen Klopp explaining all about our latest injury status, which saw eight Reds either out or doubts.

There is a possibility that both Robbo and Hendo could make the match against Arsenal, which suggests the injuries aren’t that bad – but also begs the question of whether they should be risked at all with so many big games ahead. Especially at left-back, where Kostas is available.

Three others are getting there and might be clear to feature against Porto, while Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez are the pair still not back out on the grass in training, let alone approaching readiness for a return.

Familiar faces in all sorts of places

14 players could feature at the World Cup next year representing the Reds; eight are already there – if picked of course! – and another six face a play-off situation or further rounds of games to get there

Neco Williams may want to head out on loan very soon, meanwhile, with his Wales coach hinting that he wants to get game time after some great international experiences

Latest Liverpool FC news

The Reds are reportedly still interested in Adama Traore and Wolves are now willing to sell – but they still want £30m for him and the Reds’ valuation is rumoured to be below that

Trent was in the stands as fellow Scouser Missy Bo Kearns became the youngest-ever captain for LFC Women – could they both be wearing the armband regularly one day?

And Melkamu Frauendorf has been in first-team training recently – here’s everything you need to know about the 17-year-old attacker

Latest Premier League chat

Newcastle are going window shopping in Italy in January. Lazio ‘keeper Strakosha (he’s behind Pepe Reina these days, incidentally) and Inter midfielder Brozovic will be the next two to reject a move to Howe’s non-resurgent Magpies

Dani Olmo is set to be in the middle of a tug-of-war between Man United and Barca. Hmmm, incompetence in the dugout or in the boardroom? Decisions, decisions

Wes Fofana has spent the last few months while injured carefully picking who he’d like to play for instead of Leicester with his deal running down – he picks Chelsea

Tweet of the day and match of the night

This was a stunning first 45 minutes alright…

A clinical attacking display from the Reds against Arsenal back in 2014 ??? pic.twitter.com/kqmpZ6mbTm — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 18, 2021

…but the absolute SCENES if the Suarez volley had gone in!

Ridiculous Suarez volley vs Arsenal pic.twitter.com/t2KbaEhQ7S — alam (@Thiago__SZN) September 12, 2016

Real Madrid v PSG in the Women’s Champions League. Otherwise take a break, for the weekend is approaching and the matches will be relentless!