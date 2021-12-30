Reds make ‘offer’ to Kessie & Thiago a Chelsea doubt – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool players and fans are now in a holding pattern: waiting for the new year, waiting for the next game, waiting to see who is fit and waiting to see who might sign!

Reds present “interesting offer” to Milan midfielder

Frank Kessie on a free transfer, anyone?

The AC star is set to depart in the summer after the expiration of his contract, it seems, and the Reds have been on-and-off linked with him for around a year.

Now Italian outlet Ansa are reporting that the Reds have made a move to entice him to move to Anfield, giving him a “very interesting offer” which Milan cannot hope to match.

Technically, we’re still a few days away from the player being able to talk to or agree a move to other clubs – but when has that small detail ever stopped rumours or indeed agents, hey?!

Training, transfers and titles

Thiago looks set to miss out on the game against Chelsea as he’s still not back in training – and Origi is still sidelined, too

Denis Zakaria is leaving ‘Gladbach in 2022, his club have confirmed. We’ve been linked with him for two years so perhaps we’ll make a move – be it for cut-price January deals or a freebie in summer

Pep Guardiola does not want to hear your whining about the Reds being out of the title race – we’re still firmly in it, says the City boss

Latest Liverpool FC news

A four-part drama series will air on ITV next week, detailing the life and story of the remarkable Anne Williams

And here’s everything you need to know about Canadian trialist Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, who has been compared to Alphonso Davies (obviously)

Latest Premier League chat

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea‘s players are completely “exhausted” and he doesn’t know how he’ll field a team against the Reds. Perhaps that would be an even match, then, if the Reds show up with such another lethargic performance as last time out…

Kieran Trippier is the unlikely face of the new Newcastle era, apparently. He’s the top target to solve all their woes, along with another striker

Theo Hernandez is the man Chelsea want at left-back with Chilwell injured, but Milan want £50m for him. Stick Ross Barkley there instead!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

The art of pressing incredibly, by Liverpool Football Club.

Some numbers on the high pressing in the Premier League 2021/2022, Liverpool unsurprisingly at top in every single way. pic.twitter.com/yHsC1zLD7M — Marcus Bring (@MarcusBr22) December 29, 2021

Tonight it’s Man United vs Burnley for the final Premier League game of 2021. 0-0 or 1-1, do we reckon?