Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Reds make ‘offer’ to Kessie & Thiago a Chelsea doubt – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool players and fans are now in a holding pattern: waiting for the new year, waiting for the next game, waiting to see who is fit and waiting to see who might sign!

 

Reds present “interesting offer” to Milan midfielder

Frank Kessie on a free transfer, anyone?

The AC star is set to depart in the summer after the expiration of his contract, it seems, and the Reds have been on-and-off linked with him for around a year.

Now Italian outlet Ansa are reporting that the Reds have made a move to entice him to move to Anfield, giving him a “very interesting offer” which Milan cannot hope to match.

Technically, we’re still a few days away from the player being able to talk to or agree a move to other clubs – but when has that small detail ever stopped rumours or indeed agents, hey?!

 

Training, transfers and titles

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JULY 02: Denis Zakaria of Switzerland inspects the pitch prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Quarter-final match between Switzerland and Spain at Saint Petersburg Stadium on July 02, 2021 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Joosep Martinson - UEFA)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 21, 2021: Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

MADRID, SPAIN - Tuesday, October 19, 2021: Club Atlético de Madrid's Kieran Trippier during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 3 game between Club Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. Liverpool won 3-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Kieran Trippier is the unlikely face of the new Newcastle era, apparently. He’s the top target to solve all their woes, along with another striker
  • Theo Hernandez is the man Chelsea want at left-back with Chilwell injured, but Milan want £50m for him. Stick Ross Barkley there instead!

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

The art of pressing incredibly, by Liverpool Football Club.

Tonight it’s Man United vs Burnley for the final Premier League game of 2021. 0-0 or 1-1, do we reckon?

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments