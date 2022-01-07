Liverpool could yet have to turn to youth once more against Shrewsbury, but how well do you remember those who featured the last time the Reds played against the League One side?

The Reds are no strangers to having to turn to youngsters under Jurgen Klopp, but the FA Cup fourth round replay in 2020 took it to another level.

The manager had insisted he, nor his senior players would be present at Anfield for the visit of Shrewsbury as a winter break was promised and would be fulfilled.

It left under-23s boss at the time, Neil Critchley to take over and oversee the club’s youngest ever XI – with an average age of 19.28 years – emerge with a memorable 1-0 win.

And with a COVID-19 outbreak, it could again be a case of youngsters needing to step in if the game goes ahead. But before then, let’s test your memory of that winter’s day in 2020.

Can you name the 14 Reds to feature in time?

