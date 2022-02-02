Liverpool fans can start forgetting off-pitch matters now and concentrate on matches once again – we’re in FA Cup action this weekend and it’s non-stop beyond that!

One striker missed – winger still to come?

There are always a few late reports after deadline day about who a particular club went for late on and failed to land a deal for.

This time, for Liverpool, it’s Randal Kolo Muani, a lesser-known striker from Ligue 1 who has netted eight in 21 for Nantes this season as a team-mate of former Red Pedro Chirivella and one-time target Moses Simon.

The 23-year-old is out of contract in the summer and according to local reports, we had been key to land him on a free – but he’s opted for Eintracht Frankfurt and a first-team berth, over the likes of Liverpool, Spurs, Milan and Dortmund, with FR.de claiming each of the four clubs held “more or less intensive” talks with him.

Separately, links last month with Cody Gakpo haven’t receded even after he signed a one-year extension with PSV – probably because the club chief is talking about long-term interest in him and that he’s unlikely to stay long term.

“The interest [reportedly from Liverpool] started early in the season, when he performed well, also with the Dutch national team,” he told PSV TV.

“My goal is to keep him for the season at all times. I don’t know how long we can keep him out of the hands of the big clubs in Europe. How he performs is the most important thing.”

One to keep watching!

Matchday on the way – who is available?!

Jurgen Klopp should have 24 players available to him for the FA Cup clash with Cardiff – a much bigger squad than had been usual before the international break!

Luis Diaz should be set to arrive on Merseyside on Thursday and begin life as a Liverpool player – though he probably won’t feature at the weekend

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool had reportedly agreed on an £8m fee for Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho before the move broke down on deadline day

Italy’s Covid restrictions mean a reduced crown and travelling Kopite contingent for the Champions League match at the San Siro

Latest Premier League chat

Thomas Tuchel has given Chelsea the gloriously simple task of a £250m minimum shopping spree this summer to sign Kounde, Rice and Tchouameni – bet Jorginho and Co are feeling very loved and appreciated, then!

Ashley Cole and Tim Cahill are to join Frank Lampard on Everton‘s coaching team. How long until the staff vs playing squad friendlies start getting embarrassingly one-sided and the Ev realise they might as well sign them all up until the end of the season?

Duvan Zapata was a late loan bid recipient from West Ham, but the Atalanta forward presumably thought it better to stay at a team which is in the top four and he is a first-choice for, rather than go to a team not in the top four where he’d be labelled “cover for Michail Antonio”

Tweet of the day and match of the night

King Kenny apparently better with a golf driver than as a car driver these days!

Worst Uber driver I’ve ever had. Gonna be a long journey. pic.twitter.com/aUg2vMQCbu — Paul Dalglish (@DalglishPaul) February 2, 2022

Tonight’s late fixture sees Celtic play Rangers – or for fewer arrests and the same amount of red cards, you can watch Sadio Mane‘s Senegal against Burkina Faso in the AFCON semi-final.