Shock Rashford ‘interest’ & Legends squad confirmed – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are just one point off the top after beating Arsenal, which is an incredible feat having been so far back. But the games keep coming and it’s FA Cup next!

 

Marcus Rashford on Reds’ radar?!

Yes, you read that right – and it’s not from some random overseas mediafarm, either, but a local outlet.

The Manchester Evening News say Man United forward Marcus Rashford is inching ever-closer to an exit and his “phone hasn’t stopped ringing” since word was put out that he was considering his future this summer, when he’ll have just one year left on his deal, plus United’s option for one more.

Their report states that Barcelona have “expressed an interest” and been in touch – but Liverpool have also “made it known they are admirers” and could make a move, albeit one that the club would be almost certain to refuse to sanction.

It seems improbable that he’d be a direct transfer at this stage, so perhaps it’s just a long-held admiration in general rather than a transfer wishlist for summer…but you never know. Perhaps he’ll go where Gabriel Heinze didn’t quite manage.

 

Looking to the future

SOFIA, BULGARIA - Wednesday, March 3, 2004: Liverpool's Milan Baros in action against Levski Sofia during the UEFA Cup 4th Round 2nd Leg match at the Vasil Levski Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • LFC Legends are playing Barcelona and the full squad has now been named – it’ll include Jerzy Dudek, Sami Hyypia, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Daniel Agger, Patrik Berger, Salif Diao, Vladi Smicer, Milan Baros and Dirk Kuyt, among others!

 

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 16, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Dortmund's Erling Haaland

  • Erling Haaland has apparently been offered a contract by Man City for half a million a week, which is bad news for goalkeepers but good news for those of us not keen on nine weeks of repetitive Harry Kane rumours
  • Thomas Tuchel is on the shortlist for Man United‘s job in the summer. Because after you win the Champions League and Club World Cup, it’s every manager’s dream to do a rebuild out of a load of old crap, right?

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

PACKING.

Tonight’s big game is West Ham vs Sevilla, or Everton vs Newcastle!

 

