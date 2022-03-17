Liverpool are just one point off the top after beating Arsenal, which is an incredible feat having been so far back. But the games keep coming and it’s FA Cup next!

Marcus Rashford on Reds’ radar?!

Yes, you read that right – and it’s not from some random overseas mediafarm, either, but a local outlet.

The Manchester Evening News say Man United forward Marcus Rashford is inching ever-closer to an exit and his “phone hasn’t stopped ringing” since word was put out that he was considering his future this summer, when he’ll have just one year left on his deal, plus United’s option for one more.

Their report states that Barcelona have “expressed an interest” and been in touch – but Liverpool have also “made it known they are admirers” and could make a move, albeit one that the club would be almost certain to refuse to sanction.

It seems improbable that he’d be a direct transfer at this stage, so perhaps it’s just a long-held admiration in general rather than a transfer wishlist for summer…but you never know. Perhaps he’ll go where Gabriel Heinze didn’t quite manage.

Looking to the future

Michael Edwards is leaving Liverpool this summer and he’s one of four people on the shortlist for PSG to replace Leonardo as sporting director this summer. Would you go to that shambles though?!

LFC Legends are playing Barcelona and the full squad has now been named – it’ll include Jerzy Dudek, Sami Hyypia, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Daniel Agger, Patrik Berger, Salif Diao, Vladi Smicer, Milan Baros and Dirk Kuyt, among others!

Latest Liverpool FC news

The boss has revealed a chat and an agreement had to be reached earlier this year which has proven the catalyst for our title revival of late

And Klopp has left any hopefuls this summer in no doubt as to the minimum requirements: “If you want to be a striker for Liverpool you have to work your f****** socks off!”

Trent and Hendo are both in the England squad for the pair of upcoming friendlies, alongside Palace’s Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher among others

Latest Premier League chat

Martin Broughton the former LFC chairman for a little bit during that awful, awful period, is in the running to be the next Chelsea owner

Erling Haaland has apparently been offered a contract by Man City for half a million a week, which is bad news for goalkeepers but good news for those of us not keen on nine weeks of repetitive Harry Kane rumours

Thomas Tuchel is on the shortlist for Man United‘s job in the summer. Because after you win the Champions League and Club World Cup, it’s every manager’s dream to do a rebuild out of a load of old crap, right?

Tweet of the day and match of the night

PACKING.

Thiago took out 10 players with that pass pic.twitter.com/mb3rd2BliT — Simon (@StatsSwearwords) March 17, 2022

Tonight’s big game is West Ham vs Sevilla, or Everton vs Newcastle!