This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

FA Cup final kick-off confirmed & Firmino blow – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool head into the weekend in a fantastic vein of form, with the Merseyside derby fast approaching and almost all the squad available to play. Plus, there’s Salah talk…

 

Salah downplays financial demands…but fans aren’t convinced

Another day, another Mohamed Salah interview in which he’s asked about his contract with the Reds. With still another year to run there seems no prospect he’s leaving in the summer, but he also didn’t clear up precisely why the extension isn’t signed yet.

He did, however, say it wasn’t all about the money.

Talking to FourFourTwo, Salah suggested: “I think the fans know what I want, but in the contract it’s not everything about the money at all. So I don’t know, I can’t tell you exactly. I have one year left and the fans know what I want.”

Except we don’t, because nobody is being clear about what the defining issues are if it’s not financial.

Fans have predictably had their say in response to the interview, with some suggesting it’s the length on offer he’s not happy with and others feeling he’s simply clouding the issue and it is, one way or another, down to finances.

 

The bitter, bitter blues

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 2, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (L) and Roberto Firmino during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 16, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Cup Semi-Final game between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 3-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • The kick-off time for the 2022 FA Cup final at Wembley has this afternoon been confirmed and we’ll start against Chelsea at 4:45pm BST on 14 May, with the game shown on both BBC and ITV in the UK

 

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Friday, February 4, 2022: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford looks dejected after missing a chance during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Manchester United FC and Middlesbrough FC at Old Trafford. The game ended 1-1 after extra-time. Middlesbrough won 8-7 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Marcus Rashford has impressed with his bench-sitting so much this season that Barcelona are being linked with a rather pointless big-money move for him this summer
  • Christopher Nkunku is wanted by half of Europe but Leipzig gonna Leipzig, so they’ve said there’s no way he’s leaving and will be with them next summer. Wise move, in fairness
  • Romelu Lukaku was all big and brash about loving Inter Milan and wanting to return at some point just a few short months ago, so predictably he’s now being linked with…AC Milan

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Less than one Harry Maguire, don’t you know. Or even a Nicolas Pepe…

Tonight’s late fixture is Barcelona vs Wolfsburg in the Women’s Champions League semis.

 

