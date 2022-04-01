Massive Trent fitness boost but no Mane renewal talks – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are back in action tomorrow as they host relegation-threatened Watford at Anfield. Today’s news is on fitness in the squad and possible summer moves.

Trent back in training and just one player out

Jurgen Klopp will have his hands full when trying to pick players for the upcoming games, but given the nature and importance of them, maybe that’s just as well.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in training after recovering over the international break, and while it’s still somewhat touch and go to face Watford, he will be available against Benfica.

In fact, Klopp has the entire squad available to him bar one player, with Naby Keita the only individual still struggling with a knock.

Superstars

Sadio Mane has just over one year left on his contract, but his agent says the Reds are not currently in talks over extending it. A concern?

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could have left in January – Newcastle made an approach as they looked to beef up their squad, but our midfielder had no interest in leaving

Latest Liverpool FC news

The Reds could be set for a quick windfall in summer on a player they only sold last year, thanks to a resell clause and free-scoring season

Klopp wants a hell of a lot of noise this weekend! If you can’t sing and back the team, stay away this time says the boss

And the boss has given his unsurprising backing to the impending change to the subs rule, explaining who will really benefit from five changes per team

Latest Premier League chat

Barcelona want all three out of contract Chelsea defenders this summer – Azpi, Rudi and Christensen – bit of a change to spending millions on backup Brazilians hey

Phil Coutinho is wanted permanently by Villa, but Newcastle have decided to muscle in and start bullying people with smaller wallets

Christopher Nkunku will be offered a new contract at Leipzig to stop all sorts of nasty big teams pouncing on him after a magic season this summer

Tweet of the day and match of the night

For the locals!

??? #LFC are to play Man United in a pre-season friendly in Bangkok on July 12. Great news for Thai fans. Apart from the fact tickets range from £114 to £569, with the majority of seats priced at £455. Minimum wage in Bangkok is ~£226 a MONTH. https://t.co/csToEUvzAX — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) April 1, 2022

Tonight’s late fixture sees club footy return. We pick Braga vs Benfica as the best, with Union vs Koln the alternative from the top five leagues!