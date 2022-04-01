Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Massive Trent fitness boost but no Mane renewal talks – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are back in action tomorrow as they host relegation-threatened Watford at Anfield. Today’s news is on fitness in the squad and possible summer moves.

 

Trent back in training and just one player out

Jurgen Klopp will have his hands full when trying to pick players for the upcoming games, but given the nature and importance of them, maybe that’s just as well.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in training after recovering over the international break, and while it’s still somewhat touch and go to face Watford, he will be available against Benfica.

In fact, Klopp has the entire squad available to him bar one player, with Naby Keita the only individual still struggling with a knock.

 

Superstars

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - Tuesday, June 19, 2018: Egypt's Mohamed Salah walks off dejected as his side lose 3-1 during the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Group A match between Russia and Egypt at the Saint Petersburg Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 16, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 28, 2021: Chelsea's Andreas Christensen during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Barcelona want all three out of contract Chelsea defenders this summer – Azpi, Rudi and Christensen – bit of a change to spending millions on backup Brazilians hey
  • Phil Coutinho is wanted permanently by Villa, but Newcastle have decided to muscle in and start bullying people with smaller wallets
  • Christopher Nkunku will be offered a new contract at Leipzig to stop all sorts of nasty big teams pouncing on him after a magic season this summer

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

For the locals!

Tonight’s late fixture sees club footy return. We pick Braga vs Benfica as the best, with Union vs Koln the alternative from the top five leagues!

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



