Reds ‘looking at’ Tchouameni & double CL injury worry – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are straight back into it tomorrow night with the Champions League semis first leg – so today it’s the usual pre-match routine of pressers, transfers and injury news.

Reds one of several keen on Monaco midfielder

You’ve probably heard the name by now, with Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni hitting the headlines for big performances and big transfer rumours alike.

He’s an all-round star in the making, equal parts ball-winner and ball-carrier who has good technique, a ferocious style and plenty of runway to improve further – so it’s no wonder Liverpool are being linked.

And it’s genuine interest, says Dominic King of the Mail, suggesting the Reds are almost certain to add a centre midfielder of a similar profile this summer as the next part of the rebuild takes centre stage.

“No question he is a player they are looking at but other clubs in frame, too, most notably Real Madrid, who are favourites,” King wrote. “Liverpool, however, most definitely looking for a midfielder with his qualities.”

Best be saving those pennies up, he’ll cost quite a few!

Fitness and focus on Villarreal

The boss has highlighted which game saw Liverpool turn to “final” mode in a wonderful run in 2022, while we’ve picked out the key points from his press conference ahead of the visit of the Yellow Submarine

Criticism of the Reds’ high defensive line this season has been about as accurate as Everton‘s shooting away from home – as this magnificent Alisson stat highlights

Declan Rice is suddenly on the hit-list for Man City instead of Man United, as they continue to spread the wealth to the rest of the country for English talent following their £100m signing of Keira Knightley last year

Frenkie de Jong is first in the pointlessly long list of ‘Dutch players who will now be linked with Man United‘ as a Spanish outlet who clearly haven’t watched United this season suggests Barcelona want Rashford and Telles in exchange for him

Riyad Mahrez is wanted by Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea after getting a little bored of Pep’s rotation playbook at the soulless bowl of the Etihad

Mo gets all the decisions his way…

Mohamed Salah has been awarded four free-kicks in his last 908 minutes of Premier League football. https://t.co/YpOK4oGXTZ — Karl Matchett (@karlmatchett) April 24, 2022

Tonight’s late game is the other semi! City or Real, who you got?!