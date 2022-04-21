Surprise Leipzig midfielder linked & Ronaldo reacts to Reds fans – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are just about getting to enjoy a remarkable five-day break between matches – don’t get used to it though! Transfer rumours and more on the way.

Konrad Laimer linked with Reds

Liverpool are never far away from reports when it comes to players potentially leaving any of the RB-group clubs, with several making the move from Leipzig or Salzburg to Anfield of late – Ibrahima Konate the most recent.

Now midfielder Konrad Laimer is being linked with the Reds, as both ourselves and Manchester United are said to be “looking” at him this season – the latter influenced by Ralf Rangnick, of course, though it remains to be seen whether that holds true now they’ve appointed another new boss for the summer.

Laimer will be on show in the German Cup final toward the end of the month, but he has been a big squad player of the team all season as a runner from deep, a clever ball-player and a defensive screening option under (Jesse Marsch and then) Domenico Tedesco.

He is not, however, a guaranteed starter or an every-week, 90-minute performer. The 24-year-old has almost as many sub appearances as starts in the Bundesliga this term, so perhaps it’s either as a squad addition we’re looking or…well, maybe we’re a cheap link to anyone out of the Bundesliga. Who can tell!

Rivalries, but not as you know it

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message of thanks to Liverpool fans for the “respect and compassion” shown on Tuesday, as Kopites proved both can trascend rivalries

Latest Liverpool FC news

Celtic teen Ben Doak has confirmed he’s on his way to Liverpool this summer as he begins a “new chapter” in his fledgeling career

And Villarreal say they have nothing to lose when it comes to the Champions League semi-final against the Reds in the coming weeks

Latest Premier League chat

The Reds lead, the rest follow; after King James has been our part-owner and big brand leader for years now, Chelsea will bring on board F1 star Lewis Hamilton (an Arsenal fan) and tennis legend Serena Williams if our ex-chief Martin Broughton wins the bid to buy the club

Erik ten Hag has been appointed Man United boss from the summer and his first job is to take away headlines from another appalling, dismal, abject, horrendous, embarrassing performance and defeat just two days ago. Coincidental timing though, right?

Antonio Conte is going to do his usual act of demands and defiance and wants six players or he’s outta here at Spurs pronto this summer

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Sometimes, we all forget Milan Jovanovic existed.

If Liverpool fans can go through this You Man Utd lads should be fine pic.twitter.com/zOExpjUfNm — ???? (@OfficialVizeh) April 20, 2022

Tonight’s late fixture is Burnley vs Southampton. OK, fine, it’s Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, didn’t mean to make you mad.