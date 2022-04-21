Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Surprise Leipzig midfielder linked & Ronaldo reacts to Reds fans – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are just about getting to enjoy a remarkable five-day break between matches – don’t get used to it though! Transfer rumours and more on the way.

 

Konrad Laimer linked with Reds

Liverpool are never far away from reports when it comes to players potentially leaving any of the RB-group clubs, with several making the move from Leipzig or Salzburg to Anfield of late – Ibrahima Konate the most recent.

Now midfielder Konrad Laimer is being linked with the Reds, as both ourselves and Manchester United are said to be “looking” at him this season – the latter influenced by Ralf Rangnick, of course, though it remains to be seen whether that holds true now they’ve appointed another new boss for the summer.

Laimer will be on show in the German Cup final toward the end of the month, but he has been a big squad player of the team all season as a runner from deep, a clever ball-player and a defensive screening option under (Jesse Marsch and then) Domenico Tedesco.

He is not, however, a guaranteed starter or an every-week, 90-minute performer. The 24-year-old has almost as many sub appearances as starts in the Bundesliga this term, so perhaps it’s either as a squad addition we’re looking or…well, maybe we’re a cheap link to anyone out of the Bundesliga. Who can tell!

 

Rivalries, but not as you know it

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 15, 2014: An Everton supporter looks on at a large banner with the names of the 96 victims of the Hillsborough Disaster embodied before the 25th Anniversary Hillsborough Service at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - AUGUST 11: Gerard Moreno of Villarreal celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the UEFA Super Cup 2021 match between Chelsea FC and Villarreal CF at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park on August 11, 2021 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Lukas Schulze - © UEFA)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 19, 2021: Tottenham Hotspur's manager Antonio Conte during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • The Reds lead, the rest follow; after King James has been our part-owner and big brand leader for years now, Chelsea will bring on board F1 star Lewis Hamilton (an Arsenal fan) and tennis legend Serena Williams if our ex-chief Martin Broughton wins the bid to buy the club
  • Erik ten Hag has been appointed Man United boss from the summer and his first job is to take away headlines from another appalling, dismal, abject, horrendous, embarrassing performance and defeat just two days ago. Coincidental timing though, right?
  • Antonio Conte is going to do his usual act of demands and defiance and wants six players or he’s outta here at Spurs pronto this summer

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Sometimes, we all forget Milan Jovanovic existed.

Tonight’s late fixture is Burnley vs Southampton. OK, fine, it’s Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, didn’t mean to make you mad.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments