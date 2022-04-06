Title not on the line for Jurgen & the boss ends Haaland talk – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have one foot in the Champions League last four, but now attention returns to domestic matters. It’s Man City next, first vs second, and a potentially defining clash.

Klopp won’t lay title on the weekend result

Jurgen Klopp knows it’s a big game and a very tough fixture for the Reds at Man City this weekend, but even with the Reds able to go top with a win he isn’t ready to call it a title-decider.

The boss pointed to the fact there are really hard games ahead for Liverpool to navigate, even if we do beat City – who he once again referred to as the best team in the world.

“Everyone knows about the importance of the next game, but after this game there will be other game in another competition but also in the Premier League as well,” he said.

“If you cannot be first you want to be second, if you are behind then you want to come closer, if you are close you want to overtake. That’s the situation and we will give it a proper try.”

Jurgen acknowledged everything is “intense” for the Reds in the current run – but that seems to be the type of situation we deal best with, so full steam ahead!

Transfer talk, ins and outs

Erling Haaland won’t be coming to Liverpool, Klopp has clarified – at least not at the valuations being spoken about for his wages. The buyout clause is doable for sure, but £300m on wages is a huge, huge outlay which the Reds won’t be involved in

Divock Origi is still being heavily linked with a free transfer move to AC Milan this summer, but the latest reports out of Italy say the club and player are around €1m apart (€20k a week or so) on their contract valuations. Milan won’t break their structure for new buys, so Divock needs to settle for a mere €80k a week to head to the San Siro

Latest Liverpool FC news

Latest Premier League chat

Paul Pogba has been offered less money to move to PSG than he has to stay at Man United, which is an interesting point of view on his current talents and ability, given most United-based reports have said no contract talks at all

Wilf Zaha is available for transfer this summer apparently, given he wanted to leave about three years ago and Palace wanted £80m for him, it remains to be seen who is still keen and what level he thinks he can still reach

Phil Foden is in line for a new deal before the end of the season, which given some of the contracts handed out at City to some of the ‘characters’, shall we say, should probably be worth around £30m a week – or one coathook sponsor, in Etihad terms

Tweet of the day and match of the night

NABY LAD

?? Naby Keita had more touches (106), created more big chances (2), won more ground duels (10/17) and made more tackles (5) than any other Liverpool player against Benfica. Brilliant. #SLBLIV #LFC pic.twitter.com/kfb1QQzeSU — Mozo Football (@MozoFootball) April 5, 2022

Tonight’s late fixture sees a massive long ball, mud-and-blood, relegation scrap extraordinaire as the Bitter Blues take on the Lancashire Clarets. If Prem rumbles aren’t your thing midweek, Chelsea face Real Madrid in the Champions League.