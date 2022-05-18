Gomez injury update & the final-day title fight – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool produced another win to take the title fight to the final weekend; the boss’ thoughts on the match and all the latest LFC news is all below in our regular wrap.

Joey Gomez, ready for action

Well, not quite yet – but the injury suffered by our stand-in right-back at Southampton isn’t as bad as feared at first.

Gomez went off at half-time after an awkward fall and twist of both the knee and ankle, leaving St. Mary’s in a protective boot and crutches.

But Jurgen Klopp and the gang are “confident” he’ll be back and available for the Champions League final, with scans showing no serious damage and meaning the No12 is likely to join Virgil, Mo and Fab in returning to full fitness in time for Paris.

On that note, it’s worth pointing out that Spanish media also say David Alaba will be back fit for the final for Real Madrid, after he missed their last four La Liga matches through injury.

Title fight – and quad chase – goes to the end!

Liverpool’s stand-in selections did the job at St. Mary’s; here’s how the national media reacted to our win and here are the media and statistical player ratings for the second string

James Milner also gave a behind-the-scenes description of what the squad are like in training sessions and how it allows them to perform whenever called upon by the boss

Latest Liverpool FC news

Steven Gerrard is our last big hope to cause City to stumble, but Klopp won’t be contacting him ahead of the final day showdown. Come on Villa!

And in overseas transfer rumours, Brazilian media say Liverpool are compiling regular scout reports on midfielder Andre Trindade. He’s 20, he’s linked with Ajax and Barcelona…and he plays for Fluminense, who we do have good terms with after the Marcelo Pitaluga transfer and Alisson‘s training stint!

Latest Premier League chat

Man United have finally come to terms with their Twitter fanbase being wrong and Aaron Wan-Bissaka not being England’s best right-back. Or fourth-best right-back either. They want Jurrien Timber as a result

Chelsea will heave Timo Werner out into the Atlantic ocean and make him swim back to Germany to make space in the dressing room and the wage bill for Ousmane Dembele

And West Ham hav made Emmanuel Dennis their top target for summer from Watford, which sounds disturbingly like a good deal. What happened to the days of them trying to land Ruud van Nistelrooy and Duvan Zapata and Paulo Dybala, only to end up with Albian Ajeti?

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Super Taki! At his current goal rate he’s good for one in the Champions League final if he gets the whole match plus stoppage time…!

Tonight’s game is the warm-up for ours next week. It’s the Europa League final, Rangers against Eintracht Frankfurt! Could be a belter.