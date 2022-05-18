Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Gomez injury update & the final-day title fight – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool produced another win to take the title fight to the final weekend; the boss’ thoughts on the match and all the latest LFC news is all below in our regular wrap.

 

Joey Gomez, ready for action

Well, not quite yet – but the injury suffered by our stand-in right-back at Southampton isn’t as bad as feared at first.

Gomez went off at half-time after an awkward fall and twist of both the knee and ankle, leaving St. Mary’s in a protective boot and crutches.

But Jurgen Klopp and the gang are “confident” he’ll be back and available for the Champions League final, with scans showing no serious damage and meaning the No12 is likely to join Virgil, Mo and Fab in returning to full fitness in time for Paris.

On that note, it’s worth pointing out that Spanish media also say David Alaba will be back fit for the final for Real Madrid, after he missed their last four La Liga matches through injury.

 

Title fight – and quad chase – goes to the end!

Joel Matip celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture date: Tuesday May 17, 2022. ( PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, May 17, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • And in overseas transfer rumours, Brazilian media say Liverpool are compiling regular scout reports on midfielder Andre Trindade. He’s 20, he’s linked with Ajax and Barcelona…and he plays for Fluminense, who we do have good terms with after the Marcelo Pitaluga transfer and Alisson‘s training stint!

 

Latest Premier League chat

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 19, 2019: Liverpool's Sadio Mane (L) and Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Man United have finally come to terms with their Twitter fanbase being wrong and Aaron Wan-Bissaka not being England’s best right-back. Or fourth-best right-back either. They want Jurrien Timber as a result
  • Chelsea will heave Timo Werner out into the Atlantic ocean and make him swim back to Germany to make space in the dressing room and the wage bill for Ousmane Dembele
  • And West Ham hav made Emmanuel Dennis their top target for summer from Watford, which sounds disturbingly like a good deal. What happened to the days of them trying to land Ruud van Nistelrooy and Duvan Zapata and Paulo Dybala, only to end up with Albian Ajeti?

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Super Taki! At his current goal rate he’s good for one in the Champions League final if he gets the whole match plus stoppage time…!

Tonight’s game is the warm-up for ours next week. It’s the Europa League final, Rangers against Eintracht Frankfurt! Could be a belter.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments