Thiago fit for Champions League final! – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are one day away from the Champions League final! We cannot wait for Paris and another clash with Real Madrid – but first there’s team news and transfer stuff.

Thiago fit for the final!

Superb news for the Reds and for our Spanish midfield maestro – Thiago Alcantara is all good, despite coming off at the weekend against Wolves.

There had already been a huge boost earlier in the day as the No6 travelled with the squad to France to prepare for tomorrow’s big game, but Jurgen Klopp then went one better.

The boss declared Thiago is “100% available” for the game, having trained in the build-up as normal.

Whether he starts is now down to a matter of weighing up the tactical plans risk of reinjury, but it’s such a massive positive to have him available, with Fabinho set to return too.

3 things ahead of Paris!

Luis Diaz is living the absolute “dream”, preparing for the biggest game of his life just months after joining the Reds – and with two trophies already in the bag!

Jurgen Klopp has warned over potential issues with the Stade de France pitch, which has new sections relaid only yesterday before the final

Latest Liverpool FC news

Sadio Mane‘s future is of no concern to Jurgen Klopp, who waved aside questions of transfer rumours to say the No10 is in the form of his life

Jordan Henderson has led the calls for his vice-captain and midfield alternate James Milner to be handed a new contract, highlighting his off-pitch impact as vital

And in today’s latest transfer news from vaguely respectable sources, Spanish outlet Sport claims that Barcelona have been told by intermediaries that Liverpool are willing to pay the €50m buyout clause to sign midfielder Gavi. They say we can offer a better contract that Barcelona too, who are trying to renew the teenager’s deal, but the player himself isn’t bothered about the sums involved and would still prefer to stay at the Camp Nou

Latest Premier League chat

Richarlison is wanted by Spurs, Real Madrid and PSG. We can only assume the latter two at least simply need to make up the numbers in training, given his season-long impact at the Ev

And then the Ev will replace Richarlison with Maxwel Cornet, because the best way to improve away from the relegation zone is to buy one of the few forwards at a club directly beneath you. It’s science

Harry Kane is finally ready to accept that nobody wants him that much and he’ll sign a new contract with Spurs this month. We’re looking forward to more “broken promises” speeches in a year or two

Tweet of the day and match of the night

BE STILL MY BEATING HEART.

Thiago Alcántara and Fabinho take part in training at the Stade de France ?#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/k745sPNTX2 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 27, 2022

The only thing you need to watch tonight is a re-run of Madrid 2019. Or Istanbul 2005. Or anything except Kyiv 2018, basically. Come on Liverpool!