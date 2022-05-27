Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Thiago fit for Champions League final! – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are one day away from the Champions League final! We cannot wait for Paris and another clash with Real Madrid – but first there’s team news and transfer stuff.

 

Thiago fit for the final!

Superb news for the Reds and for our Spanish midfield maestro – Thiago Alcantara is all good, despite coming off at the weekend against Wolves.

There had already been a huge boost earlier in the day as the No6 travelled with the squad to France to prepare for tomorrow’s big game, but Jurgen Klopp then went one better.

The boss declared Thiago is “100% available” for the game, having trained in the build-up as normal.

Whether he starts is now down to a matter of weighing up the tactical plans risk of reinjury, but it’s such a massive positive to have him available, with Fabinho set to return too.

 

3 things ahead of Paris!

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 27: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool arrives during the Liverpool FC arrival on May 27, 2022 in Paris, France. Liverpool FC will face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on May 28, 2022. (Photo by UEFA)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 27, 2021: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson passes the rainbow captain's armband to substitute James Milner as he is substituted during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • And in today’s latest transfer news from vaguely respectable sources, Spanish outlet Sport claims that Barcelona have been told by intermediaries that Liverpool are willing to pay the €50m buyout clause to sign midfielder Gavi. They say we can offer a better contract that Barcelona too, who are trying to renew the teenager’s deal, but the player himself isn’t bothered about the sums involved and would still prefer to stay at the Camp Nou

 

Latest Premier League chat

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 24, 2022: Liverpool's Joel Matip (L) challenges Everton’s Richarlison during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 240th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by Lindsey Parneby/Propaganda)

  • Richarlison is wanted by Spurs, Real Madrid and PSG. We can only assume the latter two at least simply need to make up the numbers in training, given his season-long impact at the Ev
  • And then the Ev will replace Richarlison with Maxwel Cornet, because the best way to improve away from the relegation zone is to buy one of the few forwards at a club directly beneath you. It’s science
  • Harry Kane is finally ready to accept that nobody wants him that much and he’ll sign a new contract with Spurs this month. We’re looking forward to more “broken promises” speeches in a year or two

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

BE STILL MY BEATING HEART.

The only thing you need to watch tonight is a re-run of Madrid 2019. Or Istanbul 2005. Or anything except Kyiv 2018, basically. Come on Liverpool!

 

