Liverpool have just three days left before we aim for No7! What a special season that would be. The Reds’ latest team news, transfer rumours and contract details are below.

Salah is staying! And Mane…?!

Ok so let’s begin with the positive: Tom Werner said the club have made it clear that we want both Mo Salah and Sadio Mane to stay firmly in place and sign new contracts at the club. Good.

Then it gets better, to a point: Mo himself says he’s “staying next season for sure”, which is excellent news of course, while he also again noted to reporters that he didn’t want to be selfish in a key time for the team and talk about contracts and his future.

However, we’ll note there’s a big difference between “staying” and “signing”, and one thing we do not want is to lose this elite performer on a free transfer, of course.

And finally, there’s Sadio: a bit of a joker at times, a bit of a quiet character in interviews if it doesn’t suit him to answer. And here, he hasn’t at all really – saying that he’d answer the question about his future only after the Champions League final.

Anything we should read into that, or just the focus of key stars on the biggest game of the year?

Ahead of Paris

Jordan Henderson is not out for revenge, not out to get one over Real Madrid, not out for anything at all of the sort. He’s just out to win, and tapdance, and lift yet another piece of silverware for the Reds

Latest Liverpool FC news

The Reds are again working with the set-piece experts neuro11 ahead of the final against Real Madrid, after massive success in both cup finals so far from the spot

And a little transfer news to finish with, as latest reports in France say Tchouameni has definitely not decided on Real Madrid yet for his summer move, while Italian media link us with Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus. Oh and look, he’s set for contract talks this week! Definitely, 100% a coincidence!

Latest Premier League chat

Victor Osimhen is Arsenal‘s new top target for the summer, though they’ll keep pushing for Gabriel Jesus as well. Odds on one of the most exciting young forwards not called Haaland or Mbappe going to the Gunners? Yeah, we don’t think so either

Luis Suarez might be heading to MLS after leaving Atletico Madrid and while we can appreciate the lure of going to Miami, we think it’s a bit mean of him to pick somewhere he could literally retire three defenders a week all season

Chelsea have a shortlist of eight defenders for this summer, with Kounde and Gvardiol topping the list. Not sure if that’s how many they need to replace all the free transfer departures or just how many new souls they have to get Thomas Tuchel to feast on every year

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Oh god, remember Chris Wilder winning it?!

it’s crazy that no one bar liverpool fans cared that Chris Wilder won the award over Klopp the year we won the league by like 20 points but there’s a outrage when Klopp wins it for only finishing 1 point behind Pep who also let a 14 point lead disappear — J7 (@lfcJ7_) May 24, 2022

Tonight’s game is the Europa Conference Rumbelows Data Systems Milk Uefa Cup final! It should be an epic, as Jose Mourinho Jose Mourinhos his way to a 2-1 triumph to rank among the greatest successes of all managers of all times.