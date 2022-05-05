Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Tchouameni latest, CL final tickets & new kit launched – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool against Real Madrid, we’ve been here before! Lots to get through before that though, with two more trophies on the line first. Also today: rumours and team news!

 

Tchouameni “holds talks” over transfer

Liverpool remain heavily linked with Monaco man Aurelien Tchouameni and today’s French media reports go one step further, saying we’re among the sides he has already spoken with ahead of a summer switch.

Chelsea and Real Madrid are also mentioned – and have been for some time – as expectation grows he’ll depart Ligue 1 after this season, where he’s helping Monaco fight for a Champions League berth.

The midfielder was directly asked about a transfer and certainly didn’t rule it out completely, though also hinted he’d have no issue with staying at his current club if they make Europe’s elite.

And today’s reports suggest an exit is an inevitability – though we’ll still have to wait and see whether he ends up landing at Anfield.

 

Near future and next

Latest Liverpool FC news

Latest Premier League chat

  • Raphinha tops Barcelona’s wanted list today and they’ll offer Leeds and the player different deals depending on whether they are relegated or not this term, which begs the question of why they think Leeds would feel OK to accept a lower bid knowing they’d otherwise be offering more…
  • Lautaro Martinez is ready to join the long list of forwards who have already told Arsenal “no means no” and go literally anywhere else instead
  • Wilf Zaha has finally learned a five-year-old lesson and will this time not renew his Palace contract, making a summer exit likely with just a year left

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Real have the title wrapped up and are in relaxation mode until the final. Let’s hope that backfires spectacularly.

Tonight, you can pick your Europa poison!

 

