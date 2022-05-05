Tchouameni latest, CL final tickets & new kit launched – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool against Real Madrid, we’ve been here before! Lots to get through before that though, with two more trophies on the line first. Also today: rumours and team news!
Tchouameni “holds talks” over transfer
Liverpool remain heavily linked with Monaco man Aurelien Tchouameni and today’s French media reports go one step further, saying we’re among the sides he has already spoken with ahead of a summer switch.
Chelsea and Real Madrid are also mentioned – and have been for some time – as expectation grows he’ll depart Ligue 1 after this season, where he’s helping Monaco fight for a Champions League berth.
The midfielder was directly asked about a transfer and certainly didn’t rule it out completely, though also hinted he’d have no issue with staying at his current club if they make Europe’s elite.
And today’s reports suggest an exit is an inevitability – though we’ll still have to wait and see whether he ends up landing at Anfield.
Near future and next
- Roberto Firmino is finally back in full training after a foot injury, meaning the squad is at full capacity ahead of the next must-win game against Tottenham on Saturday night
- Champions League final tickets are next on the agenda after price lists and eligibility were released by the club for our game against Real on 28 May in Paris
- LFC’s new home kit for 2022/23 was revealed this morning; as usual the fans were somewhat divided over just how much they like it, but you can make your own mind up with some close-ups of the player issue and fan version of the kit here
Latest Liverpool FC news
- The investor group which took a stake in FSG last year are set to launch a bid for AC Milan worth up to €1 billion
- LFC U23s added another piece of silverware to the trophies already won by LFC Women’s Championship title and the Reds’ Carabao Cup win earlier in the campaign
- And Mo Salah had a blunt message for Real Madrid after they beat Man City in the semis to face the Reds in the final in Paris – which Carlo Ancelotti says will feel “like a derby” for him after managing Everton
Latest Premier League chat
- Raphinha tops Barcelona’s wanted list today and they’ll offer Leeds and the player different deals depending on whether they are relegated or not this term, which begs the question of why they think Leeds would feel OK to accept a lower bid knowing they’d otherwise be offering more…
- Lautaro Martinez is ready to join the long list of forwards who have already told Arsenal “no means no” and go literally anywhere else instead
- Wilf Zaha has finally learned a five-year-old lesson and will this time not renew his Palace contract, making a summer exit likely with just a year left
Tweet of the day and match of the night
Real have the title wrapped up and are in relaxation mode until the final. Let’s hope that backfires spectacularly.
Courtois is right that Real Madrid can just relax and prepare for the final while we’re playing for the lot in the interim, but — barring the obvious injury and fitness concerns — there’s a lot to be said about being in rhythm and playing at your peak for a sustained period.
— Mari Lewis (@MariCLewis) May 5, 2022
Tonight, you can pick your Europa poison!
Fan Comments