Tchouameni latest, CL final tickets & new kit launched – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool against Real Madrid, we’ve been here before! Lots to get through before that though, with two more trophies on the line first. Also today: rumours and team news!

Tchouameni “holds talks” over transfer

Liverpool remain heavily linked with Monaco man Aurelien Tchouameni and today’s French media reports go one step further, saying we’re among the sides he has already spoken with ahead of a summer switch.

Chelsea and Real Madrid are also mentioned – and have been for some time – as expectation grows he’ll depart Ligue 1 after this season, where he’s helping Monaco fight for a Champions League berth.

The midfielder was directly asked about a transfer and certainly didn’t rule it out completely, though also hinted he’d have no issue with staying at his current club if they make Europe’s elite.

And today’s reports suggest an exit is an inevitability – though we’ll still have to wait and see whether he ends up landing at Anfield.

Near future and next

Champions League final tickets are next on the agenda after price lists and eligibility were released by the club for our game against Real on 28 May in Paris

Latest Liverpool FC news

The investor group which took a stake in FSG last year are set to launch a bid for AC Milan worth up to €1 billion

LFC U23s added another piece of silverware to the trophies already won by LFC Women’s Championship title and the Reds’ Carabao Cup win earlier in the campaign

Latest Premier League chat

Raphinha tops Barcelona’s wanted list today and they’ll offer Leeds and the player different deals depending on whether they are relegated or not this term, which begs the question of why they think Leeds would feel OK to accept a lower bid knowing they’d otherwise be offering more…

Lautaro Martinez is ready to join the long list of forwards who have already told Arsenal “no means no” and go literally anywhere else instead

Wilf Zaha has finally learned a five-year-old lesson and will this time not renew his Palace contract, making a summer exit likely with just a year left

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Real have the title wrapped up and are in relaxation mode until the final. Let’s hope that backfires spectacularly.

Courtois is right that Real Madrid can just relax and prepare for the final while we’re playing for the lot in the interim, but — barring the obvious injury and fitness concerns — there’s a lot to be said about being in rhythm and playing at your peak for a sustained period. — Mari Lewis (@MariCLewis) May 5, 2022

Tonight, you can pick your Europa poison!