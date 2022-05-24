Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Thiago injury latest & Tchouameni ‘has chosen’ Real Madrid – Liverpool FC Roundup

The build-up to the Champions League final has begun – as have the summer transfers, of course. Today it’s news on both as we play the waiting game with three players.

 

Thiago called up by Spain despite injury

Thiago Alcantara has an Achilles injury, we know, but we’re also hopeful that it might be one which isn’t long-lasting.

Luis Enrique has called him up for the Spain squad after the final and says that after speaking with our No6 he’s assured the issue is “not serious”, with the suggestion being it could be a matter of a recovery and return inside a week to feature in Paris.

Elsewhere, Jordan Henderson is afforded a rest and Trent is called up as one of five right-backs for England (yes, really, and no, no left-backs) for the four Nations League matches.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson is also expected to be available for Scotland, with the squads joining up just a few days after the Champions League final itself.

 

Transfers and top players

  • Aurelien Tchouameni has been widely linked with the Reds for months but French reports are today saying he has made his choice and the Monaco man will be moving to Real Madrid this summer

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

Latest Premier League chat

  • Spurs are planning to muscle in on Arsenal‘s Gabriel Jesus move by promising him a great spot to watch Harry Kane from the bench
  • Juventus are going to move for Gabriel Magalhaes from the Gunners too, because it’s effectively enshrined in Juve club law that they must have 26 centre-backs on the books at any one time
  • Christian Eriksen has three Premier League offers on the table for this summer, after a hugely successful half-season return with Brentford. Stay there, lad!

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

What do we think? One last moment left in him?

No games tonight.

 

