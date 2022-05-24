Thiago injury latest & Tchouameni ‘has chosen’ Real Madrid – Liverpool FC Roundup

The build-up to the Champions League final has begun – as have the summer transfers, of course. Today it’s news on both as we play the waiting game with three players.

Thiago called up by Spain despite injury

Thiago Alcantara has an Achilles injury, we know, but we’re also hopeful that it might be one which isn’t long-lasting.

Luis Enrique has called him up for the Spain squad after the final and says that after speaking with our No6 he’s assured the issue is “not serious”, with the suggestion being it could be a matter of a recovery and return inside a week to feature in Paris.

Elsewhere, Jordan Henderson is afforded a rest and Trent is called up as one of five right-backs for England (yes, really, and no, no left-backs) for the four Nations League matches.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson is also expected to be available for Scotland, with the squads joining up just a few days after the Champions League final itself.

Transfers and top players

Aurelien Tchouameni has been widely linked with the Reds for months but French reports are today saying he has made his choice and the Monaco man will be moving to Real Madrid this summer

Kylian Mbappe has confirmed he held brief talks with Liverpool before signing his new deal with PSG – but it doesn’t sound as though a deal was ever even remotely a possibility

Virgil van Dijk has picked his all-time Premier League best centre-backs, with his list of five containing one former Liverpool FC star

Latest Liverpool FC news

Mo Salah has promised Liverpool fans a simple message: We’re not done yet. The Reds have the biggest game of all to go and everyone appears massively keen to ensure Sunday’s disappointment is not replicated next weekend

Real Madrid never give up – that’s the message to LFC from a member of the coaching staff under Carlo Ancelotti, amid talk of the Reds being ready to fight and out for revenge from Kyiv

And Liverpool will be announcing a fan zone for travelling fans in Paris who don’t have tickets for the game, with details of the location and activities set to be signed off and confirmed very soon

Latest Premier League chat

Spurs are planning to muscle in on Arsenal‘s Gabriel Jesus move by promising him a great spot to watch Harry Kane from the bench

Juventus are going to move for Gabriel Magalhaes from the Gunners too, because it’s effectively enshrined in Juve club law that they must have 26 centre-backs on the books at any one time

Christian Eriksen has three Premier League offers on the table for this summer, after a hugely successful half-season return with Brentford. Stay there, lad!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

What do we think? One last moment left in him?

No games tonight.