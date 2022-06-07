Keita next for contract talks & Ox “allowed to leave” – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool gave James Milner a new contract yesterday – now it looks as though the planning is onto the rest of the midfield to sort next season’s squad.

Keita in line for renewal

Our No8 Naby Keita has split opinion somewhat since arriving from Leipzig, due to his big fee, recurring injuries and an ability to totally dominant games…when available to play them.

This season was an improvement in every regard though and it seems to have come at an opportune moment for him, considering he has only one year left on his contract.

Now he’s “expected to renew” with the Reds this summer, joining Milner in prologing his stay at Anfield.

Meanwhile, teenage goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek has also signed a new deal with Liverpool, as he looks to become a regular around the first-team squad in the coming seasons.

3 things today: Contracts and targets

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is in the opposite camp to Keita though: he’ll be allowed to leave this summer, having not played since mid-March. He has a year left on his deal, but bids will be considered

Bukayo Saka is not an option for this summer, but is set to be a “future” target for both Liverpool and Man City according to reports on Tuesday

Calvin Ramsay is expected to sign for £4m this summer and his arrival will have a knock-on effect as the Reds consider loaning out one of their Academy prospects as a result

Latest Liverpool FC news

French authorities have now decided to allow supporters at the Champions League final last month to file complaints if they were victims of crime

Roberto Firmino has not been “forgotten”, Tite promises, despite not having played for Brazil in almost a year now due to injuries and not being first-choice for the Reds

Latest Premier League chat

We’re now getting transfer rumour updates on things which aren’t happening, which feels like it could go on a while to be honest. This time, Spurs are not signing Bale for a third time. Presumably tomorrow will be Spurs aren’t signing Salah, the next day Spurs aren’t signing Haaland…

Newcastle have shaken their head in disgust at Dean Henderson’s wages, which says a lot about Man United‘s approach a year ago. They do still want Calvert-Lewin and Ake, but the Ev and City are being “difficult”. Goodness, not getting their own way?! Whatever next in this terrible sport

Arsenal are battling the two Milan teams for Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca, which means Arsenal will still need another forward when he signs for one of the two Milan teams

Tweet of the day and match of the night

So close to a cup exit…then we won it!

Tonight’s game is England, Germany and a bunch of morons being arrested. Or Italy vs Hungary.