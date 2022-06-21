Liverpool have reportedly decided to ‘pass’ on the opportunity to sign three Premier League midfielders who would all have been attainable this summer.

Liverpool passed on midfield trio

The Reds are expected to wait until next summer to add a new midfielder to their ranks, concluding their summer signings with the additions of Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay.

Jude Bellingham continues to be linked with a move to Anfield but won’t be leaving Borussia Dortmund this summer, while reported target Aurelien Tchouameni is said to have opted for Real Madrid in favour of a more generous wage package.

There has been a clamour among some fans to see a new midfield signing before the end of the transfer window, but writing for The National News, David Lynch claims the Reds have, in fact, rejected the chance to sign three particular Premier League midfielders.

Leicester‘s Youri Tielemans, Leeds‘ Kalvin Phillips and Yves Bissouma, who has just left Brighton for Tottenham, could all have been signed this summer, Lynch reports.

Liverpool, however, are said to have no interest in short-term solutions and would rather wait for “game-changing” additions, a policy that has brought them great success in recent years.

Reports suggest that Tielemans is of interest to Arsenal, while Man City are said to be chasing England midfielder Phillips.

3 things today: Mane spotted in Bayern shirt

Sadio Mane is reported to have started his Bayern Munich medical and is expected be unveiled at the Allianz Arena tomorrow. We’re not sure we’ll ever get used to the sight of Sadio in another kit.

Conor Bradley has completed a loan move away from the club for the 2022/23 season, with the Northern Ireland right-back sealing a move to League One Bolton. Neco Williams could also be on his way out sooner rather than later, with GOAL‘s Neil Jones reporting Fulham are ready to step up their interest.

UEFA are continuing to take aim at Liverpool supporters to cover up their incompetence around the organisation of the Champions League final. Martin Kallen, CEO of UEFA Events, is claiming “there were serious security issues because of fans with fake tickets or without any ticket.” Total lies.

Latest Liverpool FC news

We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of loyal supporter Rachel Ellis. Our sincere condolences go out to her family and friends during this sad time. pic.twitter.com/9SjXZFyIKe — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) June 21, 2022

Tributes are being paid to Rachel Ellis, the loyal Liverpool supporter who has sadly passed away. Rachel was a disabled supporter who was almost always present for men’s and women’s matches at Anfield, the academy and Prenton Park. Our thoughts go out to her family and friends.

Loris Karius says he’s grateful for his “unique” experience at Liverpool, after being named on the club’s release list earlier this month.

Latest Premier League chat

Raheem Sterling wants his future sorted in the next fortnight, according to The Telegraph, with Chelsea said to be keen on making him their marquee signing of the summer.

England goalkeepers Nick Pope and Sam Johnstone are set for moves of their own. Pope is reported to be closing in on a move to Newcastle, while West Brom stopper Johnstone is close to joining Crystal Palace.

According to The Athletic, Southampton have agreed a fee in the region of £8m to sign VfL Bochum centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap. Doubtless we’ll be seeing him do the AXA lean in a few years, then!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Mohamed Salah has posted some heartwarming images showing him and his family celebrating his 30th birthday on holiday. Is right, Mo.

The second round of group fixtures at the Under-19 European Championship get started today, with hosts Slovakia taking on Italy at 16.30pm and Romania facing France at 19.30pm (both BST).