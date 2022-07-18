Images from Liverpool’s latest training session have indicated a return to training for one of their star defenders, while it’s been reported that six more players are ‘expected’ to leave this summer.

Centre-back returns to action

Liverpool are back on home soil following their tour of Asia last week, and the latest images from the AXA Training Centre have provided something of an injury update.

Joe Gomez, who missed the Reds’ victory over Crystal Palace in Singapore with ‘a knock’ on Friday, looked to be back in action with the rest of his teammates today.

Jurgen Klopp eased fears over the extent of Gomez’s issue after Friday’s friendly, and the defender’s involvement in Monday’s session suggests his absence from the match was nothing more than a precaution.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay and Kaide Gordon, who all missed the Reds’ tour of Bangkok and Singapore all seemingly remain absent.

There was also no sign of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who picked up a hamstring injury against Palace on Friday and looks set for a spell on the sidelines, while youngsters Tom Hill and Melkamu Frauendorf again missed out, having picked up knocks towards the end of last week.

However, academy prospects Isaac Mabaya and Stefan Bajcetic were included, which could be a sign that they’re in line for more first-team involvement before the beginning of the season.

Less than three weeks to go until Fulham!

3 things today: 6 more departures ‘expected’ & Robbo’s wedding!

Ben Davies is one of six players who are ‘expected’ to leave Liverpool this summer, according to GOAL‘s Neil Jones. The defender is set for a £4m move to Rangers, while Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams, Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson and Jack Bearne are also said to be in line for exits.

Andy Robertson married his long-term partner Rachel Roberts in a ceremony earlier this summer, and an image of seven Liverpool players who were present has gone viral.

Joe Gomez has described transfer interest as “flattering,” but outlined the “context” of Virgil van Dijk‘s rise as motivation to extend his stay at Liverpool.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Fabinho has revealed that he attempted to convince Sadio Mane to stay at Liverpool, but is confident Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz can help them move on.

The Brazilian says he also believes Mohamed Salah is “happier than before” after finally putting pen to paper on a new long-term contract with the club.

Talented Liverpool youngster James Balagizi has made “an excellent start” to his spell on loan at Crawley Town, after being trialled in a surprising new position.

Latest transfer chat

Paulo Dybala, who left Juventus upon the expiration of his contract at the end of last season, is now set to join Jose Mourinho’s Roma on a free transfer, according to Sky Italy.

Bayern Munich are looking to soften the blow of Robert Lewandowski’s exit with the imminent signing of Matthijs de Ligt in a deal worth more than €80m. As long as they’re not putting him up front!

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has now officially signed a new one-year contract with AC Milan, an extension that will take him past his 41st birthday. Obviously just wants to say he played with Divock!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

We feel you, skipper!

The group stages at the Women’s Euros conclude with Iceland taking on France and Italy facing Belgium.

France have already booked their spot in the quarter-finals as group winners and all three other Group D teams are still in with a chance of joining them in the knockout stages.