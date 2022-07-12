Liverpool debuted their brand new away kit in their pre-season defeat to Man United, and a transfer was confirmed during the game. Here’s your Tuesday news roundup.

Man United 4-0 Liverpool – Only a friendly!

The Reds’ first game of pre-season was one to forget, after a disappointing defeat to Man United in Bangkok.

It was a game that saw Jurgen Klopp use 32 players in total, with 10 outfield changes made every half an hour.

Diogo Jota wasn’t involved as he continues to recover from an injury he sustained with Portugal at the end of last season, but Klopp insists his absence was nothing more than a precaution.

There was a start for Fabio Carvalho, who was one of three Liverpool players to hit the woodwork, while Darwin Nunez played the last 30 minutes.

Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz looked particularly promising in the first half, but the Reds failed to take chances when they came their way.

Liverpool dominated large parts of the match but were ultimately punished for some poor errors in defence.

It should, of course, be stressed that this was a game Klopp used to hand minutes to the majority of the 37 players he has with him in Asia.

United have also been in training for a week longer than the Reds and didn’t feel the need to make so many changes throughout the game.

We’ll see if the score is the same when Liverpool face United at Old Trafford on August 22!

3 things today: What about that kit!

Liverpool showed off their brand new away kit in their defeat to United. White shorts and white socks!

Fabio Carvalho described his first outing for the Reds as “bittersweet”. If only that first half effort had gone in!

Isaac Mabaya was one of the young players who caught our eye as we reveal the six things we noticed from our pre-season opener.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Harvey Elliott was one of Liverpool’s brightest players against United and, speaking to The Redmen TV yesterday, he claimed he’d like to score “15 or 20” league goals this season!

During the game, it was confirmed that 21-year-old midfielder Tom Clayton had left the club to join Swindon Town on a permanent basis.

Liverpool Women’s return to the Women’s Super League will see them kick off the season against Reading before they host reigning champions, Chelsea, in their first home game.

Latest transfer chat

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to The Athletic. A Koulibaly rumour that might actually come to fruition!

Raphinha looks set to get the Barcelona move that he wanted, with a €58m fee now agreed and a medical seemingly imminent.

Serge Gnabry could be one of the players Chelsea target as an alternative to Raphinha, with AC Milan’s Rafael Leao also linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Tweet of the day and match of the night

You’ve got to laugh!

One for the trophy cabinet, eh? ? pic.twitter.com/V1FtcKAc8Q — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) July 12, 2022

The Women’s Euros continues with Denmark vs Finland and Germany vs Spain in Group B.