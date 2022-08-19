Friday brought two positive injury updates and a funny dig at an ex-player from Jurgen Klopp, as Liverpool continued their preparations for Monday’s trip to Man United.

Gomez “will start” at Old Trafford

The injury list is one we all wish we could be blissfully unaware of. Unfortunately, we can’t be.

But Klopp did offers a couple of positive updates on Friday, confirming Joe Gomez “will start” having only been fit enough to come off the bench against Crystal Palace due to a “little” issue.

It means he will partner Virgil van Dijk from the start for the first time since the trip to Newcastle in the league back in April.

Nat Phillips appeared to only take part in a light session, while Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate are both unavailable – two of the 11 players forced to miss Thursday’s training.

The other piece of good news is that Roberto Firmino trained “completely normal” and is “ready” for the trip to Man United – which is a godsend after Darwin Nunez‘s suspension.

Unfortunately, there were no other positive updates from the boss – but no news is good news, right?

3 things today: Cheeky dig, questionable reponse

Naby Keita‘s exit rumours have “absolutely nothing” to them, Klopp insisted. His No. 8 has been “in training, looks really good” and could have a big role to play at United

Klopp took a cheeky dig at Gabby Agbonlahor for his over-the-top criticism, saying he doesn’t remember him “as a mentality monster on the pitch.” Burn! There was a response, but, perhaps, Gabby ought to have thought better of it!

Casemiro is expected to sign with Man United in the coming days, their midfield dart finally leads to an arrival, but even if the deal is completed before Monday, he cannot feature against Liverpool

Latest Liverpool FC news

The Reds are “huge admirers” of Matheus Nunes, who only just signed with Wolves, but the Telegraph suggests he may be sold within a year – for a far bigger fee than £38 million

Luis Suarez has shared the advice he offered Darwin Nunez following his red card at Crystal Palace, even admitting he was “an idiot who made mistakes”

Academy director Alex Inglethorpe has signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool – his work has been transformative and his signature means we will see more of it!

Latest Transfer Talk

Wouldn’t this be a great domino effect? Newcastle‘s Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with Real Madrid amid Casemiro’s move to Man United. Eddie Howe says there’s “no way” it would happen, but it’d be a little funny if it did…

Leicester are hoping to tie down James Maddison with a new contract with negotiations now underway, as per the Telegraph, in the aftermath of two rejected bids from Newcastle

Frank Lampard could not say for certain that Anthony Gordon will stay at Everton this summer amid Chelsea‘s interest

Tweet of the day and match of the night

A colossus.

Virgil van Dijk joined Liverpool and won every single major trophy in 4 years without losing a single League game at Anfield. — Crazy Football Facts (@_footballfax) August 18, 2022

There is no Premier League action to follow but Norwich and Millwall are battling it out in the Championship at 8pm (BST), on Sky Sports for those of you in the UK.