Jurgen Klopp fielded one transfer question after another following Monday’s defeat and in the face of another injury in midfield.

Is there any transfer talk?

After the defeat at Man United, the shouts for Liverpool to make moves in the transfer market have only grown louder and as you’d expect, Klopp was asked about it time and time again.

His tune on the topic has subtly changed in recent days as he has started to mention the club’s financial abilities rather than a simple ‘we’re done’ and ‘happy with what we have’.

But after Naby Keita‘s injury and the defeat to Man United, Klopp’s answers to transfer questions came across as more of a clear indication that he does want another new face.

“I cannot really say anything about that,” he smiled, when asked by beIN SPORTS if there was any chance of adding to the squad.

“I try to do the job I can do and then we have to see what we are able to do.”

Perhaps a nudge to the club hierarchy, which he furthered by telling Sky Germany, “A little difficult [to answer if Liverpool need to add a midfielder], I’m not really the right person to ask.

“As a manager, I’d like to have more players who are available [to play], naturally. But that’s all I can say. We’re always working on it. But whether we can do something, I don’t know.”

Liverpool will not take a reactive approach but surely there is a target they have in sights that can be lured to Anfield this summer?

Reaction continues from Old Trafford

Liverpool‘s slow starts are crippling, and after conceding first seven times (7!) in a row in the league, something has to change – and fast

Klopp hinted at a possible switch to a 4-2-3-1 system and touched on why it has not yet been possible to deploy it in games

Mo Salah continues to break records, though, becoming Liverpool’s joint-second highest goalscorer in the Premier League after notching his 120th goal. Watch out Robbie Fowler!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Naby Keita looks to be legitimately injured after an issue arose “out of nothing” on the eve of the trip to Man United, with a scan now scheduled – we’re back in 2020/21, aren’t we? Why can’t we just have nice things

Alisson acknowledged that the opposition “know the way we play” and can “exploit” the Reds, and now the team need to keep things simple to get back on track

Virgil van Dijk was one of many Reds to have a torrid time against United and Jamie Carragher rightly pinpointed a part of his game that is one of his few flaws

You are not short on options for what to watch tonight. Champions League qualification continues, three games at 8pm (BST), while the second round of the League Cup could see four Liverpool loanees in action.

And that includes Conor Bradley‘s Bolton vs. Aston Villa at 7.45pm.