Jurgen Klopp has not ruled out the possibility of Liverpool signing a new midfielder before Thursday’s transfer deadline, while one defender has extended his contract before leaving the club on loan.

A new midfielder – Will it happen?

With two days to go until deadline day, Liverpool are continuing their search for a new midfielder, with Klopp stating “there is still time” for them to make another new addition.

The manager has been honest about the Reds’ pursuit in the transfer window of late, revealing that the search is ongoing for a final signing before the transfer window comes to a close.

Reliable reports have been few and far between pertaining to where Liverpool are focusing their attention this late in the window, but Klopp maintains that the search is ongoing.

When asked on the eve of Newcastle‘s visit to Anfield if Liverpool are still in the market for a midfielder, Klopp said: “Ish.”

The deadline is fast approaching, though, and Liverpool are aware of just that, making the situation a “difficult” one due to a variety of factors that make a deal hard to get over the line.

“The closer we get to the last minute the more unlikely it gets, that’s how it is,” Klopp told reporters. “But we are not out.”

Another exit, and another new contract!

Sepp van den Berg has finally got his loan move, after Liverpool confirmed the defender had signed a new long-term contract before joining Schalke on loan earlier today. Poor Blackburn!

Nat Phillips now looks set to remain at the club for the first half of the season, with reports suggesting he is “more likely to stay” at Liverpool despite expected interest in the coming days.

Klopp has sympathised with Scott Parker after he was sacked by Bournemouth following their 9-0 defeat to the Reds on Saturday. The boss said the news made him realise “the importance of having the right owners.”

Latest Liverpool FC news

In his pre-Newcastle press conference, Klopp admitted he would be eager to “risk a bit more” in Liverpool’s transfer dealings as questions continued to be put to the manager regarding the club’s plans before the deadline.

Here, we picked out five key things from Klopp’s latest media duties, including more transfer chat and praise for Liverpool’s young players.

Latest Transfer Talk

Man United have got their man, after they announced an agreement was in place to sign Brazil winger Antony for a fee reported to be in the region of €100 million. We’ll see how that one pans out!

Elsewhere, Man City are closing in on the signing of Swiss defender Manuel Akanji, according to BBC Sport. Remember when the Reds were in for him? Not quite sure why City need another centre-back!

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid have confirmed the loan signing of Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham. A Jose Mourinho addition that didn’t work out!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Trademark Stevie against Wednesday’s opponents…

Unstoppable ? A stunning effort from Stevie against Newcastle in 2005 ? #LIVNEW pic.twitter.com/yI4GDWspCk — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 30, 2022

A football feast tonight! Liverpool’s U21s take on Gary Neville’s Salford City in the EFL Trophy, and there’s four Premier League games for you to enjoy, with Crystal Palace hosting Brentford, Fulham taking on Brighton, Chelsea visiting Southampton and Leeds up against Everton. Take your pick!