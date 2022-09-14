After Liverpool’s uplifting victory over Ajax, Jurgen Klopp suggested more players will return from injury after the international break, while Jude Bellingham responded to the ongoing rumours surrounding his future.

“1 or 2” back soon – but who?

The returns of Thiago and Diogo Jota, who were both sidelined in the early weeks of the season, gave Liverpool a huge boost against Ajax on Tuesday.

There are, however, still nine Liverpool players that remain in the treatment room going into the 17-day break between matches.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Calvin Ramsay, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Kaide Gordon all missed the victory over the Dutch champions.

Following the game, Jurgen Klopp told beIN SPORTS that “one or two” players should be back after the break, so who is most likely to return to action soonest?

Kelleher was pictured outside holding his gloves during Monday’s session at the AXA, but did not seem to train alongside the other goalkeepers. That would suggest he worked individually, meaning he is hopefully not far away from full fitness.

Earlier this month, Klopp claimed Konate would return to training “around the international break,” so the Frenchman is another who could be back soon.

Robertson missed the Ajax match after picking up a knee injury against Napoli, with Klopp telling reporters he will be out “until at least after the international break.”

The other who shouldn’t be too far away is Henderson, who was expected to return for the Brighton game on October 1.

Let’s hope for some positive news when the squad reconvene at the end of the month.

3 things today: Still not over that Thiago performance?

Thiago is the player on every Liverpool fans’ lips after a brilliant performance last night, with supporters eulogising over one of his best outings for the club to date.

Joel Matip was the man who secured the three points for Liverpool, and his hilarious post-match interview is one of four things fans are talking about after a great night at Anfield.

Jota has expressed his delight at his return to action, having been sidelined with a hamstring injury for the majority of the summer months. Good to have you back, Diogo!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool have named 23 players in their Premier League squad for 2022/23, with seven Reds listed as homegrown players for the season.

The Reds are one of eight Premier League teams who will need to find two free spaces in 2023 to play the games postponed due to the Queen’s death.

The appearance may have been fleeting, but Stefan Bajcetic‘s arrival on the pitch against Ajax has seen him become Liverpool’s youngest-ever Champions League player.

Latest chat from elsewhere

? "To look past that and into the future would be disrespectful." Jude Bellingham shuts down transfer rumours linking him to the Premier League and says he is only focused on Borussia Dortmund right now pic.twitter.com/aLY1cKDuyk — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 14, 2022

Ahead of Borussia Dortmund’s clash with Man City, Jude Bellingham remained coy when asked if he imagined himself playing in the Premier League “in the very near future.” You’d look good in red, Jude!

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has signed a new contract with the Spanish giants, in a deal that includes a €1 billion release clause. He had been tentatively linked to Liverpool during the summer window.

Another postponement. Arsenal‘s game with Man City, originally set for 19 October, has been postponed to allow the rearrangement of the Gunners’ Europa League tie against PSV.

Video of the day and match of the night

You have us to thank for big Joel’s winner last night!

Nine Champions League games to enjoy tonight, including the other clash in Group A between Rangers and Napoli. Were Napoli really good last week, or did Liverpool just make them look like it?

City host Dortmund, while Graham Potter will take charge of his first game as Chelsea manager against Red Bull Salzburg.

Enjoy, Reds!