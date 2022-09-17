With their upcoming Premier League clash with Chelsea postponed, Liverpool will go 17 days without a game, while there’s also news of another fresh injury problem.

Chelsea trip called off

Liverpool’s upcoming clash with Chelsea has been postponed due to the Queen’s state funeral, leaving a 17-day gap between games.

This afternoon, the Premier League confirmed that Chelsea vs Liverpool, Man United vs Leeds and Brighton vs Crystal Palace had all been called off.

It means there will have been four weeks between Liverpool’s most recent league clash against Everton and their next scheduled fixture with Brighton on October 1.

A state funeral will held in London on September 19 following the Queen’s passing last week, with the date landing a day before Liverpool are due to visit Stamford Bridge.

New dates will need to be found for the meetings with Wolves and Chelsea, with the next available slots in the calendar coming in January and February.

It is a shambolic situation that could at least have been avoided during the weekend just gone, with the fixture list able to have taken place with pre-match tributes to the Queen instead.

That will be the case when Liverpool host Ajax on Tuesday, as Klopp confirmed in his pre-match press conference.

3 things today: ANOTHER injury problem

Andy Robertson has become the latest Liverpool player to pick up an injury after sustaining a knee problem in the defeat at Napoli last week.

Keita was named in Guinea’s squad for their September internationals, but Klopp says he doesn’t expect him to go and has explained his omission from Liverpool’s Champions League squad.

A 24-man Liverpool squad trained ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Ajax, and here we pick out the best photos from the session.

Klopp has today explained how he expects Liverpool to react to their Napoli nightmare last week. Here are five key things to note from his pre-match press conference.

“A horror show,” was how the Reds’ boss described his side’s trip to Naples, labelling it “the worst match” he’s overseen since his appointment in 2015.

Newcastle have completed the signing of former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, who left the Reds earlier this summer. He joins as cover for first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Aside from the Premier League postponements, Arsenal‘s Europa League clash with PSV on Thursday has also been cancelled because of “severe limitations on police resources” following the death of the Queen.

He’s back. Wolves have today confirmed the signing of ex-Chelsea striker Diego Costa on a free transfer. One to watch!

Some insight into the everyday goings on at LFC!

Interesting glimpse into the typical #LFC schedule from the AXA Training Centre. Usual training time is midday, 4pm for night games. Players required to arrive at least an hour early, more often 90 minutes. pic.twitter.com/kHHeISwtsz — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) September 12, 2022

Slim pickings tonight, unless you fancy some Empoli vs. Roma in Serie A.

Tuesday will be the last time we’ll be able to watch the Reds this month, and don’t forget the under-19’s Youth League clash at 4pm.