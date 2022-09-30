As Liverpool prepare to make their long-awaited return to action this weekend, Jurgen Klopp has revealed when his squad could be “complete,” and there’s another update on the redevelopment of the Anfield Road End.

Liverpool closer to “complete” squad

The Reds are back at last! And several players have returned to fitness in time for Saturday’s clash with Brighton.

Both Jordan Henderson and Ibrahima Konate could be involved against the Seagulls, with Caoimhin Kelleher and Calvin Ramsay both back in training and building up their fitness.

That leaves Liverpool with four “senior” players still injured, but Klopp has revealed they could also return sooner rather than later.

Andy Robertson, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are still out for now, but speaking in Friday’s pre-match press conference, the boss suggested that all four should return at some point in October.

“In the moment, it looks like the situation is better. Even the four players I mentioned before are on the way back. Mid to end of October, the squad would be complete if nobody else is out,” Klopp said.

That, of course, is providing that nobody else is injured between now and that point.

Wishful thinking, perhaps, but good to see some positive injury news. The whole squad will be needed in the next six weeks!

3 things today: Another Anfield expansion update

Klopp stuck a spade in the sand and launched Liverpool’s Anfield Road Expansion project 12 months ago today. 365 days on, we have another update on the exciting progress made so far.

Robbie Fowler has donated £15,000 to Fans Supporting Foodbanks and their #RightToFood campaign. An amazing gesture from a Liverpool legend.

Harvey Elliott has won Liverpool’s Standard Chartered Men’s Player of the Month award. Very well deserved, too!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Klopp’s thoughts on Trent Alexander-Arnold and his extensive injury update were among the five key things we picked out from his pre-Brighton press conference today.

Alexander-Arnold’s name has been readily discussed in recent days after his time with England, and Klopp’s comments on the matter were just as good as you’d expect!

In total, Klopp provided fitness updates on 10 players, and elaborated on the extent of Andy Robertson‘s injury, which will keep him sidelined against Brighton.

Latest chat from elsewhere

Erik ten Hag has been named the Premier League Manager of the Month for September, with Marcus Rashford earning the player award. Not something anyone saw coming two games into the season!

RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku has already had a medical ahead of a proposed move to Chelsea next summer. (The Telegraph)

Man City defender John Stones has been ruled out for up to two weeks after picking up an injury while on international duty with England. (BBC Sport)

Video of the day and match of the night

Jurgen’s comments on Trent were simply brilliant today.

Good to have club football back! Bayern Munich take on Bayer Leverkusen this evening or if you fancy some Championship action, Hull host Luton.

Enjoy the game tomorrow, Reds!