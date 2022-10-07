A new dawn for Liverpool arrived with the appointment of Jurgen Klopp in October 2015, one that has since returned seven pieces of silverware and memories to last a lifetime.

October 8, 2015, is a day that will always be remembered as one that saw the club’s trajectory change, one directing the Reds back to their perch.

The seven years have flown by, and in that time Klopp has led Liverpool to the Premier League, Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup, FA Cup and League Cup – the whole lot.

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing for Liverpool’s charismatic leader but the good has far outweighed all that has come the Reds’ way since the German was appointed in 2015.

7 trophies lifted

Seven pieces of silverware to be won. Jurgen: ‘Completed it, mate’.

First came the Champions League…

…then the Super Cup

…and the Club World Cup.

Before a 30-year wait for the league title ended…

The League Cup was next as the first domestic cup trophy…

…which soon became a domestic cup double with the FA Cup.

And finally, the Community Shield – it’s still a piece of silverware, glorified pre-season friendly or not.

Here’s to many more!

Best quotes

Despite English being his second language, Klopp speaks with more clarity and eloquence than those who only speak the language – he always has the right words for the right moment.

From defending his players, to speaking about COVID, player welfare and the matters that mean the most to fans, Klopp continually hits the nail on the head.

Narrowing down his top quotes is no easy feat, but here are some of his best:

“We have to change, from doubters to believers—now.” – On arriving at Liverpool in 2015

“I said to the boys, ‘I think it’s impossible but because it’s you we have a chance.’ And we believed in this chance…I don’t know how the boys did it. These boys are f***ing mentality giants, it’s unbelievable.” – After 4-0 win vs. Barcelona in 2019

“This is the best club in the world, don’t care what other people think.” – During Liverpool’s trophy parade in 2022

Best Liverpool goal

With 816 from 392 games to date, it’s fair to say that we’re not short on candidates for the best goal under Klopp.

Immediately, Emre Can‘s against Hoffenheim at Anfield comes to mind. Still, Roberto Firmino‘s at Man City is on another level – even if it was part of a defeat that proved significant in the title race.

This goal against Man City is literally the definition of poetry in motion. pic.twitter.com/3VkPJDa24E — Boss Liverpool Goals (@BossLFCgoals) September 10, 2022

A total of 18 passes between seven players, including cross-field balls and one-touch movements, all culminating in Firmino’s diving header. A beautiful team goal.

We’ll all view this differently, so let us know what you think the top goal is?

Best moment

It has to be the first major piece of silverware; the Champions League in 2019.

After falling short the year before and then defying all the odds against Barcelona, it was certainly a memorable way for Liverpool to win their first trophy under the manager.

The final itself in Madrid was far from a classic but the emotions it evoked, the parade that came next and the trophies that followed have since only served to elevate the moment.

And who can forget the catchy tune Klopp came out with immediately after: “Let’s talk about six, baby, let’s talk about you and me, let’s talk about all the good things and all the bad things there may be.”

Let’s do this again soon please, Reds!

Best signing

Another category whereby Liverpool are not short on players who fit the bill!

The manager has signed 32 players for his first team since arriving, but as for the Red who sits at the top you cannot look beyond Virgil van Dijk.

It may be contentious for some with Alisson and Mo Salah certainly worthy of the title, but Van Dijk has proven he was more than worth the wait.

Liverpool’s No. 4 has been transformational for the team, a pillar of consistency having played 192 games for the Reds to date – he’s made his £75 million fee look a bargain.

He also made opposition fans so desperate to have one over on him that they would celebrate a single successful dribble past the Dutchman, what a time that was.

Can we also note that he is unbeaten in 68 home league games for Liverpool – it’s outrageous.

Quiz time

Seven years in the job makes for an abundance of quiz opportunities, which This Is Anfield has duly delivered over the years.

Some have proven tricky thanks to Klopp’s willingness to give players a chance and here is just a small collection for you to try:

Let us know how you get on!

What’s still to come

This season may not have started with the success that the conclusion to 2021/22 promised but it’s only to be short-term pain for Liverpool.

It’s not that Klopp can do no wrong, rather he firmly remains the right man to lead the club forward and continue the transition from one great team to the next.

Earlier this year, Klopp signed a new contract to 2026 – a deal that will make him the club’s fourth longest-serving manager at its conclusion, with 10 years and eight months in the top job.

He will be in place when the new Anfield Road End opens at the start of next season and will continue to oversee the transition of the next era for Liverpool, on and off the pitch.

There are, at least, four more years with Klopp and the helm and it promises to be just as much fun as what has come before it.

‘I’m so glad that Jurgen is a Red’.