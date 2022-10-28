In today’s Liverpool news round up, there’s news of what was really said between Jordan Henderson and Gabriel Magalhaes, as well as a positive injury update from Jurgen Klopp.

What Henderson is believed to have said to Gabriel

Earlier this week came the news that Henderson would not face any further action from the FA following the incident that took place between him and Gabriel towards the end of Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat to Arsenal.

The exact nature of the complaint has never been disclosed but it has created damaging allegations in time between the match and the FA’s statement.

However, reports today have shed some more light on the situation, with the Daily Mail‘s Martin Samuel explaining why the FA dropped the case.

According to Samuel, Henderson is said to have told the FA that he called Gabriel a “f*cking idiot,” with Gabriel believing the Reds’ captain used “another far worse word in Portuguese.”

Henderson, of course, does not speak Portuguese, and it would appear that the Arsenal defender misheard what had been said.

Liverpool will be relieved to see the investigation come to a conclusion, as well as the one looking into Klopp’s behaviour towards the referee and his officials in the victory over Man City.

Neither Henderson or Klopp will face a ban of any kind.

3 things today: Thiago is back!

Thiago is set to return to Liverpool’s squad to face Leeds on Saturday, with Klopp confirming the Spaniard has recovered from the ear infection that kept him out against Nottingham Forest and Ajax. He also provided fitness updates on five other players.

Arthur was another, with the boss claiming the Brazilian faces an extended spell on the sidelines with “a really serious injury.”

Darwin Nunez continues to impress the boss, with Klopp pointing out the Uruguayan’s “incredible” numbers, as well as his xG ratio this season.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Klopp says he does not know if he should have been given a touchline ban for his behaviour during the victory over Man City earlier this month.

The manager’s comments on Harvey Elliott‘s form were one of five things we picked out from his pre-Leeds press conference.

Leeds not only arrive at Anfield on Saturday without a Premier League victory since mid-August but also with injuries and fitness doubts for eight different players.

Latest news from elsewhere

Después del duro momento que vivimos ayer, tanto mi familia como yo queremos comunicar que afortunadamente estamos todos bien a pesar de las circunstancias, y agradecer todos los mensajes de apoyo y cariño que estamos recibiendo. pic.twitter.com/8NywRczNS8 — Pablo Mari Villar (@PabloMV5) October 28, 2022

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is set to be sidelined for around two months after being stabbed in Italy on Thursday, with the on loan Monza defender lucky to escape life-threatening injuries. (BBC Sport)

Pep Guardiola says he is unsure whether Erling Haaland will be fit to face Leicester on Saturday, claiming he would be further assessed on Friday afternoon.

Corruption and fraud charges against Neymar have been dropped by prosecutors in Spain, who had initially sought a two-year jail term and an £8.6 million fine for the 30-year-old. (BBC Sport)

Tweet or video of the day and match of the night

Love the finish, love the celebration. Harvey really is going from strength to strength this season!

What a finish, Harvey ? pic.twitter.com/L6sIZ9kQ8f — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 28, 2022

Birmingham take on Mick Beale’s impressive QPR side in the Championship tonight.

Remember, Liverpool’s under-18s are in action against Wolves tomorrow, before the first team’s clash with Leeds at Anfield in the evening. Enjoy the weekend, Reds!