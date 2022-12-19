Alisson, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson were all pictured back in training with Liverpool on Monday, ahead of the Reds’ clash with Man City later this week.

Welcome back, lads!

Several of the Liverpool players who crashed out of the World Cup quarter-finals returned to training on Merseyside today.

Brazilian duo Alisson and Fabinho are both back, as are Alexander-Arnold and Henderson. Virgil van Dijk, however, looks to have been granted more time off.

All four should now be in with a chance of featuring in Thursday’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie against Man City.

Darwin Nunez, who joined up with the Liverpool squad in Dubai this time last week, will certainly be available, with Jurgen Klopp all but confirming he will start before he netted twice in the Reds’ friendly against AC Milan on Friday.

After that game, Klopp also suggested that Virgil van Dijk will not play a part, but you would hope that he will return in time to be available to play against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Ibrahima Konate, meanwhile, is now likely to be granted at least a week off after France’s World Cup final defeat to Argentina, meaning he is most likely to make his return against Leicester on December 30.

Calvin Ramsay, who missed some training sessions in Dubai last week and was not part of the squad to face Milan, also returned to training, but Curtis Jones remains out.

Latest transfer talk: Amrabat & Enzo

The Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst states the Reds do not have a pre-agreement in place to sign Enzo Fernandez, but adds that does not mean the club don’t have an interest in the player

Elsewhere, reports in France continue to suggest Liverpool have an interest in Sofyan Amrabat, with Foot Mercato‘s Santi Aouna claiming Klopp has already met the player’s agent

One Liverpool rumour to dismiss is the Daily Mail‘s latest report linking the club with a loan deal for Juventus’ Weston McKennie, but here, we explain why that move would be impossible

Liverpool FC news

Liverpool are expected to wear ‘space purple’ as their third kit for the 2023/24 season, with a new predicted design likely to divide supporters

Divock Origi is already being touted for an AC Milan exit, with his start to life in Serie A plagued by a series of injuries

Luke Chambers says he’s confident in the new position Klopp has tipped him to develop in, after impressing during the first team’s trip to Dubai

Messi the undisputed “GOAT”

The status of Lionel Messi as the greatest of all time was sealed on Sunday as Argentina won the World Cup, with Luis Diaz among those full of praise

Ibrahima Konate was on the losing end of the final, responding to the result with a nine-word vow on social media

One runner-up, three shootout defeats, 22 games combined – Liverpool FC at the World Cup in numbers

Video of the day

Merry Christmas, Everton!